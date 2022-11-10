Victoria Pendleton launches cycling kit collection with Le Col

Share Facebook

Performance cycling apparel brand Le Col has announced the launch of an exclusive collection with former 2x Olympic gold medalist and 9x World Champion, Victoria Pendleton.

The collection incorporates snakeskin-like elements into the design, like that of Pendleton’s tattoos. Created in collaboration with the track cycling star, the designs were also influenced by her experience both on and off the bike.

Pendleton is already a Le Col ambassador and has created many training and advice videos with the cycling apparel brand, available exclusively to its cycling club members.

The Le Col by Victoria Pendleton collection will include a short sleeve jersey, based on the Sport Jersey II, ensuring optimum performance and comfort for the rider in a flattering, slightly more relaxed fit.

The collection also includes a long-sleeve version of the Pendleton design on the existing Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey, combining a thermally fleeced fabric with a long-lasting hydrophobic coating for protection in a wide range of conditions.

The short sleeve jersey will be available in black and navy colourways, with the long sleeve jersey available in black. Both jerseys come in women’s and men’s fits. Additional accessories including socks, caps and snoods are also available.

Earlier this year, the cycling performance brand announced its ‘most aerodynamic bib shorts yet’, the Pro Aero Bib Shorts, which are designed to be worn with the Pro Aero Jersey.

Built for speed training, racing and the ‘fastest rides possible’, the Pro Aero Bib Shorts have been engineered to deliver ‘maximum speed and acceleration with minimum weight’, said Le Col.

The Le Col Victoria Pendleton collection will be available here: https://lecol.cc/collections/ le-col-by-pendleton. For more information about Le Col’s new Pendleton collection, and all of its products, visit https://lecol.cc.