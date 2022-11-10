Leatt launches 2023 MTB collection with new helmets, shoes, women’s apparel and wet weather gear

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Leatt has launched its 2023 MTB collection.

The collection includes new helmets and shoes, as well as women’s apparel and wet weather gear.

HydraDri bad weather gear

HydraDri is a unique membrane found only in Leatt products, and is available in three levels to cater to a rider’s needs depending on the weather.

– HydraDri MAX 30.000mm waterproof shell / 30.000gr Breathable

– HydraDri EVO 20.000mm waterproof shell / 20.000gr Breathable

– HydraDri 10.000mm waterproof shell / 10.000gr Breathable

A new product for 2023 is the Mono Suit which is available in two levels, HydraDri MAX and HydraDri, as well as in junior sizing. They include features such as the magnetic Ride Adaptive Hood and Climbvent.

The Mono Suit 5.0 will retail for £369 and the 3.0 Mono Suit will be £279.

Next generation footwear

The second generation of shoes from Leatt is a step-up in performance, said the brand, with changes to rubber compound, grip, weight, ventilation and overall fit.

The new RideGrip PRO compound is roughly 20% softer and tackier than the original durable RideGrip and features on most flat pedal shoes, including the new waterproof 7.0 HydraDri.

New women’s products

The new 2.0 ALL MTN jerseys and tank tops are made from Tencel, a recycled tree pulp, while the 2.0 shorts feature a yoga-style Lycra waistband for improved fit on the trail.

Read more: Victoria Pendleton launches cycling kit collection with Le Col

Distributor Hotlines will be receiving the 2023 range in mid-November, with ‘aggressive’ margin for opening orders. Dealers will be offered free POS to effectively merchandise and product training where required.

A ‘stock refresh scheme’ programme will also be available, allowing dealers to return (in new condition) any unsold stock at the end of the season for credit against the latest range.

Leatt is now supplying clothing, footwear and protection items needed for trail, all mountain, enduro and DH. Contact distributor Hotlines to see a full sample set or discuss commercial opportunities.