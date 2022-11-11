Cycling app Link My Ride rolls out in Spain

Share Facebook

Pre-ride organisational platform Link My Ride has rolled out in Spain following a launch event at Velodrom, Barcelona in late October.

The launch also celebrated Link My Ride’s backing from Endurance Sports Ventures, a Spanish investment fund focused on tech start-ups in the sports sector.

Endurance Sport Ventures is a new investment vehicle from Luis Genero, co-founder and former CEO of Win Sports, and Pere Francitorra, vice president of the Catalan Basketball Federation. The fund also brings together other investors in the sports-tech space.

Amongst a range of new updates in both the app and the club portal, a tool for cycling clubs and hubs can manage rides and members, Link My Ride is set to roll out a full Spanish version of the app.

Alongside Spanish, the app will be available in French, Dutch and German later this month allowing many more riders globally to use the app in their own native language.

Link My Ride was founded by professional cyclist Tom Pidcock, a Tour de France stage winner and rider for Team INEOS, together with former teammate Jacques Sauvagnargues. The platform launched in September, attracting over 10,000 users in just six weeks of being active.

Sauvagnargues said: “With strong links to Spain and Catalonia especially, together with the huge cycling community and culture, setting up a home for the app here was always high on our priority list. To do so with the support and backing of the Endurance Sports Ventures team is even more exciting.

“The reception we received at our launch event and ride-outs in Barcelona and Girona was great and we’re already building a strong community on Link My Ride in Catalonia now, so adding in the language capability is a powerful upgrade to improve each rider’s experience when using the app.”

Luis Genero, co-founder of Endurance Sports Ventures, added: “From first discovering Link My Ride we have been seduced by the concept of what Jacques and the team are working towards, in a really smart way. Link My Ride has the potential to become a reference app for all cyclists worldwide and from ESV’s perspective, we want to be a part of this journey.”