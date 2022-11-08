Cambrian appoints Upgrade as its wholesale partner to create a wider dealer purchase pathway for Goodyear

Share Facebook

Cambrian Tyres has appointed Upgrade Bikes as its wholesale partner to work alongside them and build the Goodyear brand to a wide range of trade accounts.

This follows the recent news that Cambrian Tyres has been appointed the new UK distributor for Goodyear bicycle tyres.

Upgrade brings a long-established and solid trading history with many accounts of all sizes. Those buying from Upgrade will benefit if adding smaller Goodyear quantities to their existing Upgrade orders, and reaching carriage paid on order values over £150.

Upgrade lists all Goodyear tyre models across mountain, road and gravel categories. The most popular tyres are in stock now with more models quickly being added as Cambrian’s supply gears up.

Shelley Childs from Cambrian said: “We are excited to welcome Upgrade to work with us and drive the Goodyear brand forward. They are a trusted supplier to the trade with a long history of building great brands, particularly in the mountain bike sector. Together we will offer great brand supply and support.”

Matt Killick, head of sales at Upgrade, said: “Goodyear has a wide appeal and their mountain tyres will be a particularly good fit for Upgrade’s core customers. The Goodyear vulcanised rubber tyre range sits well alongside the Challenge handmade tyres that we very much continue with.”

Goodyear orders can be placed now with the Upgrade via the B2B pages, area sales managers or the customers services team in the office. Upgrade says stock of popular models is moving fast and being quickly replenished, and that the full product line is expected to be in stock before the end of this year.

Dealers are invited to view the range and place B2B orders here: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Goodyear/Goodyear-Range.

General enquiries and orders: Upgrade Bikes – 01403 711 611, info@upgradebikes.co.uk