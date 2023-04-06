Trek makes Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For

Share Facebook

Trek has been named in Fortune Magazine’s list of Top 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The recognition is based on Great Place To Work’s data-driven survey model and the feedback of 100 million employees around the world.

Mark Joslyn, Trek VP of human resources, said: “The Great Place To Work Trust Survey is recognised as the global standard for quantifying employee experience.

“We are honoured to be listed amongst some of the most admired brands in the world, and we’re proud of the 7,000 employees across the globe who have made Trek the company it is today.”

Trek’s journey to the Top 100 began with the commitment to survey every employee each year and act upon their feedback.

Once the brand completed the survey three years in a row, it became a “Certified” Great Place to Work.

Later, it was recognised twice on Fortune’s list of Best Places to Work in Retail. And now, the company is excited to round out its achievements with a Top 100 all-company placement.

Joslyn added: “Making the list is a milestone, but the most important part is that we’re seeing the results of an intentional journey.

“This is only just the beginning.”

Whether working in one of many retail locations or at Trek Headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin, the brand says there are “are unique benefits to working for the World’s Best Bicycle Company”.

Waterloo-based employees benefit from perks like private mountain bike trails and a CrossFit gym, Trek saying it takes care of all employees employees with initiatives focused on their physical, mental, and financial wellbeing.

Trek offers a variety of wellness benefits, from on-site and virtual mental health services to a wellness reimbursement program that covers everything from gym memberships to therapy costs.

Plus, all Trek employees in the U.S. also have a stake in the company through its Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP).

A spokesperson for the brand added: “And although the Trek experience might look different depending where in the world you work, we do our best to create a shared culture and community through global initiatives like the Trek Brand Book, the Trek 100 charity ride, our World Bicycle Relief fundraising campaign, and more.”