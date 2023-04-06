The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 6th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Technician – Cycle Heaven Ltd

We are looking for a team player who is passionate about cycling; a person of sterling character with a demonstrable mechanical aptitude and competence, plus a familiarity with all the systems on modern bicycles. A clean driving licence would also be very useful. Duties include the assembly of new bicycles, including e-bikes, repairs to a diverse range of cycles as well as serving customers, as we operate open workshops.

The successful candidate will be based at our main store initially, an exceptional flagship store with a lively cafe, but would also get to work at our other sites, including Cycle Heaven at the Station and also in our workshop attached to a cafe/bar on Bishopthorpe Road – CH at the Angel. We are a lively business full of hard working people who pride themselves on high standards of customer service and dedication to cycling advocacy.

Experienced Mechanic – Woodrup Cycles

Woodrup Cycles is an established family business with over 70 years presence in the local West Yorkshire cycling market. It’s a brand that’s known world wide with Woodrup hand built frames being ordered and shipped across the globe. Our success has been built on our high standards of work and dedication to delivering first class customer service to all of our customers. It’s just how we do things round here and it’s what we pride ourselves on.

As a small family business, everyone has a key role to play in keeping the wheels turning whilst maintaining our reputation and continuing to deliver the renowned experience that our loyal customers expect.

We’re looking for an experienced bicycle technician to join our workshop team. Our busy workshop is at the heart of our business and we are looking for someone with a comprehensive skill set to hit the ground running.

Delivery role – Wheels for All/Essex Pedal Power

This exciting new role will support the delivery of the Tendring Wheels for All Project and will be part of the Essex Pedal Power programme which is levelling up cycling across Essex. Over 35,000 people in Tendring have a disability or long–term health condition, and there is a large elderly population in the district. This project will focus on creating regular inclusive cycling opportunities for the target audience of disabled people and people with long–term health conditions across Tendring.

We are seeking an enthusiastic and resourceful person to lead on the delivery of this innovative disability cycling initiative. Working alongside committed partnerships, you will be responsible for delivering cycling sessions and opportunities across Tendring meeting the needs of the target audiences making cycling fun, safe, and sociable.

Sales and Cycle Mechanic – Julian House

Julian House is a charity dedicated to making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society. We run several projects and every year we help thousands of people out of homelessness, into employment, away from domestic abuse, and more.

If you’d like a real sense of job satisfaction, great career prospects and a competitive benefits package, you could be who we’re looking for!

The successful Sales and Cycle Mechanic will service, maintain, repair, build and sell bikes. You will provide excellent customer service and working with colleagues and volunteers to develop the business and support the work of Julian House.

Workshop Mechanic – Swinley Bike Hub

Swinley Bike Hub sits at the trail head of the Swinley Forest Trail Centre, Berkshire, RG12 7QW. Swinley Bike Hub is an independently owned business that is looking to grow our workshop and workshop services. We have a culture of embracing the forest that surrounds us and we are looking to hire into our team a mechanic to manage our fleet and to grow our customer servicing portfolio.

As Mechanic, you are responsible for supporting the workshop manager to manage our 100 bike fleet, and to onboard, service and engage with our customers on their bike servicing.

Tasks include managing the Vitus & Trek hire and demo fleet whilst supporting the workshop manager,

managing daily repair workload and working with wider team across the business in daily activities, and workshop calendar management and monitoring lead times to ensure growth of customer base and workshop efficiency.