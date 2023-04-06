Double-decker London bus crashes into Velorution Chelsea

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velorution, the urban, folding and electric bike specialist, was forced to close after a Route 19 double-decker London Bus crashed into its Chelsea store on Wednesday, April 5.

London Fire Brigade was called to the incident on the corner of Kings Road and Beaufort Street at around 3pm, with fire engines from Fulham and Battersea stations and a fire rescue unit from Chelsea in attendance.

One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews and there were no reports of anyone trapped or any other injuries.

It’s unclear why the bus, which runs between Battersea Bridge and Finsbury Park, veered into the shop rather than continuing down the King’s Road.

Road traffic was severely impacted by the incident with Beaufort Street closed in both directions.

The shop was staffed at the time by Sean, manager of the retailer’s Marylebone store.

He said: “To be honest, I was just so shocked by the incident. It’s not something you expect to happen on a quiet Wednesday afternoon.”

Jonathan Cole, the owner of Velorution, said: “We’d like to wish anyone who was injured on the bus all the best in their recovery. I’m thankful that Sean, who was in the shop at the time, wasn’t hurt.”

He continued, “We chose the location on King’s Road for our fourth Velorution store because of its tradition as a shopping street and a busy thoroughfare in the area – little did I think that something like this would happen!”

Read more: Stephen Loftus to become Wattbike CEO as Richard Baker steps down

For now, the Velorution store in Chelsea will remain closed whilst it assist the emergency services and Transport For London with their enquiries.

Customers can visit Velorution’s three other London locations in Marylebone, Islington and Hackney in the meantime.

Cole added: “We will of course let everyone know when our popular Chelsea store is back up and running after today’s incident.”