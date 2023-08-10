Blike adds Estarli to portfolio of e-bike subscription options

Share Facebook

Blike has welcomed British brand Estarli to its growing portfolio of e-bikes available on a monthly subscription, with insurance and servicing included.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Alex and Oliver Francis, the expanding company builds and designs all of its models at their Chilterns factory.

Four of Estarli’s British-built models are available via a Blike subscription, with prices ranging from £80 to £86 per month – the new 20 inch-wheeled folder 20.8 Play Pro, the 20.7 Pro, the all-purpose e28.8 Hybrid Pro, and its step-though sister, the e28.8 Hybrid Trapez Pro.

All bikes come professionally assembled, with a set-up and demo helping riders get into the saddle.

Alongside a yearly service carried out by Blike’s mechanics, their partnership with London-based bike repair firms Fettle and Fix Your Cycle in London, and a network of local bike shop partners outside of the capital, ensures that riders have access to on the road repairs or extra servicing.

Alex Francis, Estarli co-founder, said: “Partnering with Blike is a really exciting development for Estarli. It is an entirely stress-free way of getting into e-bikes and it opens up an even broader range of potential Estarli customers.

“In this climate and as e-bike awareness continues to grow, it’s such a great way for people to get onto two wheels again or for the first time.”

Blike Founder Tim Carrigan added:, “We are really excited to be working with Estarli and supporting a great British bike brand. The Blike range of e-bikes is highly curated and we are always looking for products that deliver great price/performance for our customers.

“We are really impressed with the quality of the Estarli product and their excellent customer support. Working with Alex and Oliver has been a great experience and we hope we can do more together with them in the future.”

Estarli has been growing its routes to market in recent times after starting out as solely direct to consumers. In 2022, additional investment saw the brand expanding into bike shops and it now has more than 30 retail partners in the UK.