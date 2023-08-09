Bosch increases digital theft protection for e-bikes with app update

Share Facebook

Bosch eBike Systems is expanding the digital theft protection capabilities of its smart system.

The latest eBike Flow app update allows riders to use the Kiox 300 and Kiox 500 displays as a key to unlock their e-bike in addition to their smartphone. Another new feature also gives them the option to disable automatic unlocking.

Bosch’s eBike Lock is a theft protection feature created to provide another level of security for e-bikes with the Bosch smart system via Bluetooth technology, in addition to a mechanical bicycle lock.

Once installed, eBike Lock disables motor support as soon as the e-bike is switched off.

Thanks to the update, eBike Lock can now also be used with the Kiox 300 and Kiox 500, as well as the eBike Flow app.

Owners can define their preferred key in the settings of the eBike Flow app – either the smartphone, Kiox display, or both. They can then lock and unlock this additional level of smart theft protection by removing the display from, or inserting it into, the mount.

The option of using Kiox 300 and Kiox 500 as a key also gives owners greater flexibility and convenience. If several people share an e-bike, several digital keys can be defined and deleted as necessary. The protection provided by eBike Lock is no longer tied to a single smartphone.

Another new feature of the eBike Flow app prevents the e-bike from being automatically unlocked as soon as it is within Bluetooth range of the smartphone.

For this purpose, all users need to do is disable the ‘Automatic unlock’ function in the app. They can later enable the motor support of their e-bike by pressing and holding the “Hold to unlock” button on the Home Screen of the app.

The range of functions visible on the Kiox 300 and Kiox 500 displays for the smart system has also been increased.

Users can now arrange the content and sequence of the display screens themselves and define up to three tiles on one screen and a maximum of 13 individual screens.

Depending on their personal requirements, owners have the option of displaying up to 30 different items. For example, mountain bikers may wish to view cadence plus average and maximum speed; touring bikers may wish to focus on distance, gradient and battery range.

The latest update can be downloaded via the eBike Flow app.