Core appoints Ross McGraw as VP to lead growth and expansion

Core, a Swiss company known for its real-time core body temperature sensor, is signalling a new direction with significant leadership changes.

The recent appointment of Ross McGraw as VP and head of Core, with experience at Hammerhead, Paramount, and Vice, alongside advisor Cees De Witte, formerly of Giro, Spyder, New Balance, Atomic, and Bell Sports, demonstrates a strategic move to reach a broader audience.

Guided by founder Wulf Glatz, these appointments reflect Core’s commitment to growth and expansion.

Following McGraw’s appointment, Glatz said: “Ross’s background as a business executive who has worked with growing companies and brands in the consumer sector including Nike, Vice, Intel, Paramount, and Hammerhead combined with his personal experience as a runner, and former pro triathlete make Ross the perfect leader for the next stage or Core’s evolution.”

Launched in 2020, Core delivers real-time core body temperature monitoring technology and expertise.

Founder, Glatz is a sports fanatic and mechanical engineer by education (Ph.D. ETH Zurich). He founded greenteg AG to use heat flux technology in photonics, building efficiency and other areas. He launched Core after seeing Sara True suffering a heat stroke during the 2019 Frankfurt Ironman.

McGraw said: “We live in a world where global temperatures continue to rise. For athletes that train to perform in race conditions, core body temperature is fast becoming a key metric to properly prepare for and perform at any race.

“I believe that continued product innovation will enable Core technology used by the best athletes in the world to be used by everyone to keep them safe and help them perform better.”

Cees added: “When virtually every top endurance athlete is using the same technology without being paid to do so, it’s a clear sign they see value in what Core has built.

“In a world of sports tech wearables, this is the missing metric towards unlocking human potential”.