Peaty’s release Holdfast Tool Wrap

Peaty’s has released a new Holdfast Tool Wrap, providing clean, secure, and instant access storage for tools and trail essentials.

The brand says it “loves the convenience of keeping trail essentials on your bike and not your body, but hates all the issues that strap systems can cause”.

That’s why they’ve spent the last couple of years designing and developing their own unique ‘Holdfast’ Strap and Tool Wrap combination.

The main feature is the separate rubberised frame strap that grips to the frame, so there’s no slipping or scratching, however rowdy things get.

Unlike many frame straps on the market, it’s paint safe and secure with or without an inner tube too.

Once it’s locked on, the rider sticks on the wrap, flips over the strap end and it’s ready to go.

Peatys says It’ll work “with pretty much any type of bike”, no matter the geometry or shock positioning, fastening anywhere to the frame, saddle rails, seat posts or even on fork legs for gravel and road rides too.

Wherever it’s strapped, the peel and pull wrap release gives fast tool access for a quick fix. Riders can also hang the wrap from the frame to make a mini trail side tool wall, so small parts and tools don’t get lost.

Peaty’s has worked with riders to find the sweet spot size for as many bikes as possible.

That’s why the Holdfast Tool Wrap is big enough to carry a mini tool, Holeshot C02 inflator and cartridge, tyre levers etc., but small enough to fit most frames and avoid knocking knee pads.

The brand says it spent months “punishing prototypes to perfect a super tough, seam welded waterproof construction that protects tools from dirt and rust”.

A zipped inner stash pocket then adds extra weather protection and security for cash, coins, keys and spare links.

Available in three colours – Nightrider Black, Slate Grey and Moss Green – it also features a stealth reflective strap print for extra visibility.

The Peaty’s Holdfast Tool Wrap is available to order from the brand’s UK and Ireland distributor, Silverfish.

Retailers interested in becoming a Peaty’s stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.