EBCO relaunches with new branding, updated range of e-bikes and revamped website

EBCO, the UK e-bike company, is relaunching with a new brand, updated range of bikes, and a revamped website.

After a temporary pause in its operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand is hitting the market again with a new start after investment from TVS Motors Group in 2022.

In its 13th year as a dedicated e-bike manufacturer, EBCO introduces its new range of e-bikes designed with function in mind, representing significant improvements in technical features.

These features include LG internal batteries optimised for weight distribution and improved handling, user-comfort-centric designs maintaining a traditional look, and a slacker head angle adaptable for any level of rider.

Additionally, EBCO has refocused on size split and wheel sizes to accommodate a wider audience.

The company’s new website is designed to reflect EBCO’s brand priorities of innovation, comfort, and convenience.

It now also features a click-and-collect option through UK retail partners, making the process of purchasing bikes easier and more straightforward for the end-user.

The website allows customers to find the information they need about the three ranges of e-bikes: Urban, Adventure and Street.

To lead the relaunch, EBCO has also announced three new appointments to join the team.

Chris Needs has taken on the role of overseeing EBCO UK, while Josh Charteris has become the new head of product development and procurement.

Additionally, Paolo Pezzangora is now responsible for the marketing department. With extensive experience in their respective fields, EBCO sees these appointments adding an extra level of dynamism to the team.

Following the relaunch, Needs said: “Here at EBCO, we are thrilled to announce our comeback to the market after the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

“Our new range of bikes represents remarkable improvements on our previous models, and our new appointments boost our team’s experience and skills.

“We are also excited for our customers to try our new click-and-collect option as we continue to focus on growing our retail partners, as well as strengthening our relationships with our historic dealer’s network.”

UK retailers looking to learn more about becoming a partner of EBCO’s our click and collect network should contact info@ebco.co.uk.