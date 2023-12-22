Volt opens new London HQ with on-site café

Share Facebook

British e-bike brand Volt has moved to a new location in London Bridge and launched an experiential showroom and café within its building, called Café Volt.

The new headquarters has an improved larger space for customers to experience the full range of Volt bikes while getting a refreshment at the new Café Volt.

Located within the Sea Building at Great Suffolk Yard, the space features an experiential showroom next to Volt’s main office, allowing customers to speak directly to the team behind the brand, including its designers and those who make the bikes themselves.

The move is part of Volt’s plans to make its London base more accessible for customers who want to test-ride the bikes and get to know the team.

Situated a near Borough station, Volt’s new location also sees the brand branch out into its first café concept: ‘Café VOLT’.

The café is stocked with a range of coffee, pastries, and sandwiches – all locally sourced from independent London producers, and many made in-house.

Other plans for 2024 include the launch of Volt’s latest creation – the Lite – adding another model to the expanding Volt range.

The brand’s lightest model, the Volt Lite is made for commuting, combining lightweight design and performance.

Featuring Shimano Nexus gears, Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive, and Bafang’s M820 motor, this e-bike is an all-rounder with a claimed travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge.

With a reported weight ranging between 16 and 17 kilograms depending on the battery option, the Lite is poised to become one of the lightest and best-equipped bikes on the market.

James Metcalfe, Volt founder, said: “With the launch of our new experiential store and café concept we have found a home that truly represents our brand and values.

“Of course, our bikes are still available online and at retailers across the UK, but for many years we’ve wanted a truly unique place in London where customers can come and get hands-on with our bikes and easily speak to our expert team. Now we have it.

“Launching a café concept is certainly something different for an e-bike brand, but it made sense to us to unite the passions of many urban London cyclists. It’s now a curated social space where anyone can meet, talk, and even buy an e-bike. We’re incredibly excited and proud of our new home and the launch of Café Volt.’