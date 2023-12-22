Muuvr secures $4.16 million in post-seed funding round

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muuvr, the activity app that motivates runners, cyclists, and triathletes to be more active through rewards and community, has announced a significant investment into the brand’s future.

Founded in 2022 by a team of endurance sports enthusiasts and serial sports and fintech investor Michael Hartweg, Muuvr launched in October 2023 with a number of partnerships.

The capital will fuel the next chapter of Muuvr’s growth strategy. This includes advancements in app development, marketing and acquisition campaigns, and the establishment of new partnerships.

The $4.16 million secured exceeded Muuvr’s original funding target and is further substantiated by the conversion of $1.67 million in founder loans at the same value as the post-seed round, resulting in a total capital increase of $5.84 million .

This investment round includes 10-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf and four-time Ironman Switzerland Champion Jan van Berkel.

Ryf said: “Exercise and health are so important – both to me as a lifelong athlete and to our society. Muuvr offers a mechanism to foster and reward physical activity and healthy behaviour, which is why I choose to engage with Muuvr as a sports person and now as an investor.”

The funding round, led by private individuals and family offices, also saw founding investors reaffirming their commitment and confidence in Muuvr’s journey.

Michael Hartweg, co-founder and CEO of Muuvr, added: “After our launch in October, this investment marks another major milestone for Muuvr and the world of endurance sports. It’s not just about financial backing; it’s a testament to the belief in our purpose to revolutionize how athletes engage with their sport.

“This funding is a catalyst, propelling us towards our dream of creating an unparalleled digital experience that celebrates and rewards the dedication and spirit of every athlete.

“We’re not just developing an app; we’re nurturing a community where passion for endurance sports is ignited and continuously fuelled. This is a leap towards a future where every stride, pedal, and stroke is empowered by innovation and camaraderie.”