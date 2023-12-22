The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 22nd December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Expert – 2 Wheels Only

Our sales expert role is responsible for ensuring a class leading retail experience whilst maintaining a well presented and organised store. Guiding customers through the purchase process and offering hospitality and expert advice.

Key responsibilities include: supporting and advising customers on products and services in-store, by telephone, and by email, offering customers class leading advice and hospitality, processing customer order requests, working with suppliers and placing orders, dealing with incoming stock both for store and customer orders and using our company ordering system to manage all aspects of orders and stock efficiently.

You will also be accountable for: maintaining the look, cleanliness and presentation of the store, making the odd coffee, helping support managers with stock pre-orders and product related ideas, working with our service department as part of the purchase and aftercare process, dealing with warranty and after sales customer care, contributing to a professional but fun working environment and developing and maintaining an in depth product knowledge.

Territory Sales Manager (South/South East) – Silverfish

We’re Silverfish – A legendary MTB distributor across Europe. Silverfish spearheaded the UK mountain bike scene since 1999 when our founder, Darren Mabbott, took the risk to launch Canadian bike brands onto our shores. Since then, we’ve led the way in back country adventures across Europe with market defining products from the world’s best brands. Silverfish enables and empowers brands to reach the market and through the best retailers, with pioneering marketing and a team well loved across the industry.

As a member of Silverfish’s Sales team we want you to drive commercial advantage, utilising Silverfish’s combination of knowledge, experience and reputation in the market your role will be to enable brands and retailers to: drive revenue, grow consumer insistence, launch products through Go 2 Market Strategy, define market position, stand out from competitors. Success, for Silverfish, is when riders buy, use and love our products. We work with the coolest brands in the world and we partner the best retailers in the country.

In this new role we’re looking for somebody passionate about the industry, the retailers and consumer experience. Our aim is clear, we want to hire the best and for you to be empowered to grow your territory as best you can. This will include being fully submerged in the market, high frequency of customer visits, great time and territory management, attending expos and shows, contributing to the wider UK plan, driving sell through at retail, defining your sales pipeline, accountability for expenditure and investments etc.

Bicycle Operations Technicians – Velogik

Velogik UK, is part of the Velogik Group. Our mission is simple, to keep bicycles (and other forms of micro mobility) moving. We place positive social and environmental impact at the forefront of what we do; that’s why we’re a Certified B Corporation as well as France’s largest micro mobility fleet management and maintenance company. We are looking for a full time Bicycle Technician for our Glasgow operation, to work on the Nextbike Glasgow scheme. Scotland’s largest mass cycle ire scheme.

You will be part of a team responsible for the service/repair of bicycles and bicycle fleets, including the Nextbike Glasgow fleet. With opportunities to work in both the workshop and in a mobile role. You will strive to get bikes and their users on the move, measured against agreed KPI’s, ensuring we meet and exceed client expectations. You will be a conscientious, hard-working, and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail, taking responsibility for your own workload but also work as part of a highly efficient team.

Whilst full training will be given, you should understand basic bicycle maintenance and have a good grasp of mechanical engineering. We also look for those with a passion for everything cycling, together with the social, health and wellbeing and, environmental impact of it. For the right people, there are also opportunities to grow in the company as well as work on exciting projects across the UK and France.

Head Mechanic – Flying Dutchman Ltd

We are a family run, independent bike shop specialising in city, cargo, family, and electric bikes. Founded with a clear focus on utility cycling, one of our main aims is to promote the idea of a bicycle as a transport solution rather than just an item for leisure.

The business has grown steadily since it was founded about ten years ago, and we’re always looking to improve, expand, and try new things. We are opening a new branch in west London, and so we need a new mechanic to take over the workshop duties at the original Camden store.

Applicants need to be friendly and experienced, with strong mechanic skills and a willingness to learn. It goes without saying that a passion for cycling is essential.

Workshop Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a Full Time Workshop Manager. Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their cycling products & you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but as an ambassador for cycling.

Your role is to ensure that you & the team deliver this through sharing your passion, contributing to a quality customer experience & doing what’s right. We’re a growing company, but we operate like a local, independent bike shop & it’s your responsibility to promote this mentality through coaching the team to offer great service & exceed our customers’ expectations every single day. Your role doesn’t just stop there.

We are looking for someone with previous experience in a similar role who is ready to take a step up to the next level.