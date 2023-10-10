New fitness platform Muuvr launches, allows cyclists to swap activity for kit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muuvr, a new fitness platform, has launched enabling cyclists to earn rewards from brands by riding their bikes.

Available for free on iOS and Android, the Muuvr app analyses users’ fitness activities and rewards them with ‘Muuvs’, which can be redeemed to buy sporting goods and services via a range of reward partners.

Combining a workout with the ability to earn tangible rewards, Muuvr says it has a mission to “motivate the world to get active, with each pedal stroke propelling riders towards health and happiness”.

Users – called ‘Muuvrs’ – can connect the app to their preferred fitness tracking platforms including, Zwift, Apple Fitness and Fitbit, and to a range of devices from smartphones to bike computers and fitness watches, including Google, Garmin and Wahoo.

Michael Hartweg, co-founder and CEO at Muuvr, said: “Launching Muuvr is a proud moment for us as it underscores our commitment to bridging the gap between brands, sports events and athletes by leveraging the most modern technology.

“In today’s fast-paced world, staying active is more crucial than ever, and Muuvr is here to make it enjoyable and rewarding. We invite brands to join us on this incredible journey as we motivate, support, and celebrate the vibrant community of athletes who strive for a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

Available to cyclists, runners and triathletes, the amount of Muuvs earned is based on a sports-science algorithm that measures the time, distance and intensity of a workout, benchmarked against every user’s unique activity level.

This puts everyone’s earning potential on the same level regardless of age, gender or ability.

Matt Holden, partnership lead at Muuvr, said: “This launch signifies a new era of collaboration within the endurance sports community. Muuvr isn’t just a product; it’s an opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences in ways they’ve never imagined.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite brands to join us in shaping the future of fitness engagement. Together, we will inspire healthier, more connected, and more active lives.”

In addition to earning Muuvs to exchange for real-world items, Muuvrs are also motivated by levelling up through career ranks with the activities they complete, unlocking in-app achievements.

Plus, as part of a community on the platform, Muuvrs can participate in challenges, join clubs, and compare their performance with others.

Muuvr has been created by a global team of technology and fitness developers.

Read more: E-commerce and digital strategy agency CrankTank opens European office

At the time of launch, the partners include mass participation events organisers Limelight Sports and Challenge Family, plus sports apparel brand HUUB.

Many more brand partners are due to be added to the platform, giving Muuvrs a choice of sports goods and services to redeem against.

James Vickers, CMO at Muuvr, said: “Muuvr is a first in the endurance sports industry. It’s like the Airmiles of the fitness world, but with a twist. Our app transforms physical activity into valuable rewards, making every run, ride or swim feel like a rewarding journey.”