Northwave unveils three additions to winter shoe lineup

Northwave has launched its latest range of footwear in preparation for the winter cycling season with the FW24 collection.

The Flagship R GTX, Multicross Plus GTX, and Magma X Plus take the spotlight as the newest additions to Northwave’s winter shoe lineup.

All three additions to Northwave’s product lineup for autumn/winter 2023/24 showcase hallmark technologies that define the brand and serve as the foundation for all its winter footwear offerings.

Flagship R GTX is a high-performance road shoe and claims the top spot in Northwave’s winter road shoe range.

The Multicross Plus GTX is an all-mountain shoe with a flat-pedal sole made for enduro riders and for the most demanding trail users.

Magma X Plus, with its clipless sole and Primaloft filling, is for wet or cold MTB or gravel rides.

A common thread that ties all three new Northwave shoes together is the Easyfit collar, which is an engineered extension of the shoe that’s designed to shield and hug the ankle, thus preventing water, dirt, or cold air from entering.

The seamless design of Northwave’s winter shoe collar aims to balance protection without constricting movement.

Across all three models, the closure mechanism employs Northwave’s X-Dial SLW3 rotor.

This system boasts step-by-step release, allowing riders to fine-tune the fit. The SLW3 system ensures swift adjustments, accuracy, and ease of use, even while pedalling and wearing gloves.

Specifications and SRPs

Flagship R GTX

Gore-Tex Duratherm Kelvin membrane

XFrame2 construction

Powershape Carbon 15 sole

Easyfit collar

SLW3 double rotor closure

The Flagship R GTX is available in black for a suggested retail price of €429.99.

Multicross Plus GTX

X-Dial SLW3 rotor, as well as a Velcro strap.

Gore-Tex Koala membrane

Arctic insole

Easyfit collar.

Vibram Fort William flat sole

EVA midsole

The MultiCross Plus GTX is available in both black/deep blue and black for a suggested retail price of €269.99.

Magma X Plus

Primaloft material

200 grams of environmentally friendly thermal padding made from recycled material

Arctic insole

Easyfit collar

X-Dial SLW3 rotor closure and a Velcro strap.

Damp Evo Clipless sole

The Magma X Plus shoes are available in black for a suggested retail price of €199.99.