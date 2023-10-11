MBR Magazine to cease printing and go 100% online

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MBR Magazine has announced that it will cease printing and go 100% digital once the next edition hits the shelves.

The reasons behind the decision include the rise in print, paper and distribution costs in the last year. This has made producing a physical magazine “unsustainable”.

MBR first hit newsstands in April 1997, and throughout its 26 year history a wealth of excellent writers have produced 334 issues. The final print issue is released today, October 11.

In a message posted online, current editor Danny Milner said: “I’ve been here for 270 of those issues, and at the helm for 101. But like any great journey, the stats only tell a fraction of the story. It’s the experiences and the people I’ve met along the way that really stand out.

“And in the same way that every amazing trail is full of ups and downs, there has been plenty of hard work, and a fair bit of stress, but the rewards and the buzz have been intense.”

Milner went on to thank readers as well as those who have helped to create the magazine over the years including staff members Alan Muldoon, Jamie Darlow and Ben Smith, former colleagues and previous editors.

Although the print era for MBR has come to an end, it will continue online with many of the same features people have com to expect including testing and advice.

Milner added: “As one path ends, another one begins, and for MBRan exciting new chapter is just starting. Alan, Jamie, and I will now be concentrating our efforts on producing the same great content entirely online, both here at mbr.co.uk and on our YouTube channel @mbrmagazine.”

Read more: Northwave unveils three additions to winter shoe lineup

MBR is the latest in a line of print magazines to be impacted by rising production costs.

Last year, Procycling magazine ceased publishing as it was no longer viable despite its owner Future Plc doing “everything possible” to keep it going.

Earlier this year, Cranked called time after eight years of production with 34 issues under its belt.