E-commerce and digital strategy agency CrankTank opens European office

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CrankTank, a digital marketing and e-commerce strategy agency, has announced the formation of an office in Innsbruck, Austria.

Complementing CrankTank’s headquarters in Idaho, the new facility will serve its US brand partners wishing to expand D2C sales in North America to European customers.

It will also allow the company to serve its European brand partners in local time zones and often in their native tongue, improving the speed of delivery and levels of service.

CrankTank has hired Susanne Pfrengle as managing director of CrankTank Europe.

Pfrengle has experience in digital marketing and e-commerce from her time at Black Diamond Equipment where she rose through the organisation, eventually leading D2C initiatives (both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar).

Most recently Pfrengle has been the outdoor vertical/business unit manager for Internetstores, where she has gained additional experience on the retail end of e-commerce.

“We have been planning this move for over a year,” said CrankTank CEO Scott Montgomery, “and when we connected with Susanne, we knew we had the right leader to take on the challenging role.”

Pfrengle was born and raised in the Black Forest of Germany.

She grew up outdoors, doing everything from trekking, skiing, and biking to in-line skating, climbing, and gymnastics. She attended the University of Bayreuth where she received her master’s degree in sports science, business and law.

Read more: Signa Sports United confirms restructure, directors cite ‘severe’ liquidity and profitability challenges

Following her appointment, Pfrengle said: “I am very happy to join the CrankTank team and help brands tackle the European D2C market.

“CrankTank has the perfect spirit for me, combining a work-hard mentality with the passion for sports and the outdoors as well as a good sense of humour.”

Adrian Montgomery, CrankTank CTO, added: “Expanding our growth marketing solutions into Europe is a major opportunity for CrankTank; we can offer multi-region omnichannel support to our global clients to enable their e-commerce growth worldwide.”