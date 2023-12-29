BikeBiz Awards 2023: How the judges and winners reacted

Share Facebook

BikeBiz hears from all 15 winners from this year’s BikeBiz Awards

The votes have been counted and the judges have been consulted meaning we can finally announce the winners in the BikeBiz Awards 2023.

For more than a decade, these awards have been a stalwart in the calendar as we champion the best that the trade has to offer, and 2023 was no different – in fact it was perhaps more vital than ever at the end of a year like no other.

In total, 15 awards were announced throughout the morning of Friday, November 3, across BikeBiz’s social media channels, recognising every facet of the cycle industry.

As introduced last year, the majority of awards were selected by our expert judging panel, ranging from retail business owners to respected journalists and mobility advocates. I would like to extend a particular thank you to all 14 judges (who abstained from voting in any category their organisation was nominated in) for their time, experience and knowledge to help make these awards possible.

While most of our winners were decided by the judging panel, we still put two key categories out to the wider cycle industry – IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year- while the BikeBiz Diversity Champion was chosen by us here at BikeBiz towers.

I would like to thank all our readers for nominating, voting and generally spreading the word whether that be with a simple like/RT on social media or speaking with a customer in store.

A final thank you goes to all of the nominees who put themselves forward and our eventual winners.

The BikeBiz Award exists solely to celebrate the stand-out efforts of individuals and organisations from across the bike trade.

Although 2023 has been extremely challenging, I also hope it has offered a chance to reflect on the many positives that make the industry such a special thing to be a part of.

Anyway that’s enough from me, let’s take a look at the winners…

Daniel Blackham, BikeBiz editor

THE BRAND AWARDS

BIKE BRAND OF THE YEAR – TERN

“2023 has been a year. Very proud of the team and for the recognition of our hard work.” – Joshua Hon, founder

What the judges said: “Tern have taken e-cargo bikes to new heights. It’s managed to carve out a space in the market where it’s both attainable and aspirational. Gorgeous design and functionality for every case, what’s not to love. The fact they’ve done this with inclusive marketing all while navigating a difficult time to sell into the UK makes them the obvious choice” – Georgia Yexley, Loud Mobility

P&A BRAND OF THE YEAR – SRAM

“We are honoured to win the BikeBiz P&A Brand of the Year. This award reflects the passion and dedication of our teams, as well as the broad range of SRAM’s activities. SRAM team members are driven by innovation and the relentless pursuit of making cycling better. We also want to make certain the world understands the power of the bicycle as an incredible tool for positive change. 2023 has been an amazing year for SRAM, and I couldn’t be prouder of our teams.” – Ken Lousberg, CEO

What the judges said: “SRAM’s continued innovation deserves the top spot. The 1x grouPsets and wireless gearing separates them from other brands in making the most bold strides in bicycle technology and engineering.” – Will Jansen, Forest

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – DAISY CHAIN MECHANICS

“I’m so delighted to have been chosen as Newcomer of the Year by the BikeBiz judges. Daisy Chain is still such a tiny project and it’s wonderful to be recognised for what I’m trying to achieve, alongside huge names in the industry. Grassroots organisations do amazing things to promote access to cycling for everyone but can sometimes feel a bit invisible. This award is a chance to bring my work to a much bigger audience and I’m excited to see what will come of it.” – Diane Mulholland, founder

What the judges said: “Demystifying mechanical information is always a good thing to do and Diane has done an excellent job in a space which desperately needs attention” – Michelle Arthurs Brennan, Cycling Weekly

THE DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS

BIKE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR – SILVERFISH UK

“We’re proud to work with the world’s best brands and this year, more than any, we’ve focussed on giving riders the best products possible, to allow them to enjoy their rides more. It’s been a big year and it’s been so exciting to see all that the team at Silverfish have achieved, the launch of new bikes, the number of events, expos and demos we’ve attended, and how we’re able to partner with the best retailers across the country. Ultimately though, the Silverfish team loves bikes and all that surrounds the sport, so to be voted as Bike Distributor of the Year is a huge accolade.” – Alex Metcalfe, commercial director.

What the judges said: “Understands exactly what is needed to be a good bike distributor.” Nikki Hawyes, formerly Cannondale

P&A DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR – MADISON

“I am delighted for Madison to once again be presented with the BikeBiz Parts and Accessories Distributor of the year 2023 award. It is a tough environment in our industry at the moment and there has never been a more important time to focus on offering the very best products and services to our customers. This is something we strive to do every day and always have done. I would not only like to thank the entire team at Madison for their hard work and dedication, but also our excellent suppliers and above all the support of our customers who continue to choose to buy from us every day. Thank you.” Dominic Langan, CEO

What the judges said: “Without a doubt Madison maintains a strong product range, great dealer support, consistent delivery of expectations and great after sales and warranty support” – Michelle Chappell, On Your Bike

SPECIALIST DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR – REILLY CYCLEWORKS

“Over the past 18 months we have sought to reposition Reilly as a brand, reinventing a small niche South coast framebuilding workshop to become the go-to UK name for premium titanium innovation. This BikeBiz Award is a testament to the hard work from Team Reilly and the unerring belief of Reilly stockists, ambassadors and customers alike. Thank you” – Anna Kieran, director of marketing and promotions

What the judges said: “Reilly Cycleworks design and manufacture great looking and well-respected bikes here in the UK and that should be celebrated.” Dominic Langan, Madison

THE RETAILER AWARDS

IBD OF THE YEAR – ROCKETS AND RASCALS

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition, especially since it’s based on public votes. We’re deeply grateful to our community for taking the time to support us and for believing that we are deserving of this prestigious award. A huge thank you to everyone who voted. Over the past nine years, Rockets and Rascals has grown into a hub for cycling enthusiasts with our popular Café, professional Workshop facility, and Bike Shop that features the most exciting cycling brands. We’re committed and excited to grow this cycling community, sharing our passion, and providing the best experiences, whether through future events, welcoming riders on our shop rides or assisting you with that new bicycle purchase. Thanks for being part of Rockets and Rascals.” – The Rockets Team

OMNICHANNEL RETAILER OF THE YEAR – CYCLE REVOLUTION

“It’s a huge honour to take home Omnichannel Retailer of the Year at this year’s BikeBiz Awards, and we’re incredibly proud of every member of Cycle Revolution that went full send to make this happen. They helped Cycle Revolution grow from late late-night bike building in the family garage in the 80s into East Anglia’s premiere bike retailer with eight branches, carrying the biggest names in cycling. For a family-run business: the reassurance that comes from receiving an accolade like this from your peers and supporters is second to none, it’s nice to know we’re on the right track.” – Andrew Lally, digital marketing manager

What the judges said: “Cycle Revolution is a fantastic omnichannel retailer with a strong online presence and a huge range of brands and bikes on offer.” – Alex Ballinger, former editor of BikeBiz

BEST RETAILER SERVICES – CYTECH

“The team behind Cytech are delighted to win this award. Around the world Cytech is raising the standards of bike technicians and maintenance skills in a way that not only better serves cyclists, but which supports the cycle retail industry and helps individuals achieve new standards of excellence in their careers. It’s great to see that recognised with the BikeBiz Best Retailer Services award. A big thanks to all of our provider partners around the world who have helped make this happen.” Jonathan Harrison, ACT director

What the judges said: “Cytech have made a commitment to excellence and growth in technical skills offered including apprenticeships.” – Emily Cherry, Bikeability Trust

THE INCLUSIVITY AWARDS

WOMAN OF THE YEAR – CAROLINE GOWARD

“I have always felt very blessed and lucky to be in a job and industry that I have loved since the first day I started some 25 years ago. Even to be nominated was enough for me but to actually win and more importantly be recognised by the industry makes me very proud and beyond words really. It makes me even more motivated to continue looking after my customers for the next 25 years…..well, maybe not that long!” – Caroline Goward

CYCLE ADVOCACY AWARD – CYCLING UK

“In 2023, Cycling UK continued to campaign through the courts pursuing our aims of making cycling more accessible and safer for everyone. We’re fighting legal battles that will make a positive difference in terms of national and local government policy.

“At a time when green policies and measures to improve wellbeing, including pro-cycling policy, more generally are under attack from central government, it’s never been more important to challenge poor decisions through the courts. It’s fantastic to have this work recognised by the cycling industry through this award, but in many ways it’s an award for our members and supporters, because we couldn’t bang the drum for cycling without their fantastic support.” – Sarah Mitchell, chief executive

What the judges said: “Cycling UK is the voice of cyclists beyond road racers and downhill racers. They are who help to shape government policy and are accessible and inclusive.” – Rebecca Bland, freelance journalist

DIVERSITY CHAMPION – Bee Pedal Ready

“Bee Pedal Ready, is an organisation that provides a space primarily for women and young girls to learn, repair, and fix bikes. We have had an incredible year being part of the change in diversifying the cycling sector. We continue to challenge the perception of cycling and bike mechanics within the industry. Through each workshop or ride, we see the social and significant impact that is being made, which we want to continue in 2024. Once again a massive thank you!” Belinda Everett, founder

What the BikeBiz team said: “The under-representation of women is felt across the cycling industry and the workshop is no different. However the tide is turning thanks to the work of brilliant organisations like Bee Pedal Ready and individuals like Belinda. By removing barriers to entry and providing more accessible spaces for women and young girls to learn, Bee Pedal Ready is changing the industry landscape for the better. For that reason, the BikeBiz team chose Bee Pedal Ready as our Diversity Champion for 2023.” – Daniel Blackham, BikeBiz editor

THE MICROMOBILITY AWARDS

BEST SHARED TRANSPORT PROVIDER – BERYL

“We’re delighted to win this award, which recognises the incredible hard work undertaken by our various teams to break down the barriers to sustainable transport and enable people to make greener travel choices. This year we have expanded significantly and now work with some of the UK’s biggest city regions, enabling us to further contribute towards reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality and boosting public health.” – Phil Ellis, CEO and co-founder

MICROMOBILITY RETAILER OF THE YEAR – FULLY CHARGED

“To have won Micromobility Retailer of the Year, despite the incredible hardship we have found ourselves in this year, means absolutely everything to us. We’d like to thank all of our customers and growing number of business clients, brands and suppliers for being a huge support to us in continuing to champion our message of a future transport culture.

“Most of all, we’d like to thank our team and partner store heads, who are the spokes and wheels of Fully Charged. It goes without question that without our staff going above and beyond on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, our customers would not receive the very best service and consequently lead a healthier, happier and greener lifestyle.” – Henry Hayes, marketing director

What the judges said: “Fully Charged have made a huge contribution to normalising e-cycling in the UK. Their content is accessible and engaging and they are clear in their stance that there’s a cycle for everyone – and they are all about making that happen.” – Georgia Yexley, Loud Mobility

MICROMOBILITY BRAND OF THE YEAR – VOLT

“The team at Volt have worked tirelessly throughout 2023 to deliver great value on, and off, the saddle. We’ve launched several new bikes, with more to come, and have helped hotels, hospitals, and other businesses across the UK join the e-bike revolution. We’ve also built upon existing flexible finance options by forming strong partnerships with Blike and Laka, all aimed at helping riders get into the saddle and stay there. It’s great to see the team’s hard work recognised by BikeBiz, winning this award is a testament to them and Volt’s ethos of improving access to sustainable transport.” – James Metcalfe co-founder and MD

What the judges said: “Volt has consistently shown that they value rider input in the development of their bikes and stay within a friendly budget while doing so.” – Rebecca Bland, freelance journalist