British Cycling appoints Lee Gibbons as independent non-executive director

British Cycling has announced the appointment of Lee Gibbons as a new independent non-executive director on the organisation’s board of directors.

In a 22-year career in the sports marketing industry, Gibbons has held senior roles in organisations including IMG and adidas, where he led the brand’s sponsorship programme for London 2012. He is currently managing director of Sport Unlimited, an insight-driven integrated sports marketing agency, part of the UK’s leading conversion agency Unlimited.

As an independent non-executive director, Gibbons will provide support and expertise to British Cycling’s commercial and marketing functions, as the organisation looks to capitalise on the spotlight of Paris 2024.

Gibbons joins the board following the departure of Leah Davis, who leaves after three years in post to focus on her full-time role with Sail GP.

Speaking following his appointment, Gibbons said: “It is a huge honour to join the board of British Cycling and I’m really looking forward to working with the other board members, the executive and wider teams to contribute to continued success at all levels of this great sport.

“Having worked with British Cycling and many of the team’s athletes whilst at adidas, to being a passionate fan in the velodrome, or cheering the Tour of Britain on with my family, it’s a sport very close to my heart.

“With a clear strategic plan in place, an Olympic and Paralympic Games fast approaching where the team will look to maintain their position as one of the most successful British sports, and flourishing grassroots participation, now is an exciting time to join. I look forward playing my part to ensure every opportunity for the sport is realised.”

British Cycling chair, Frank Slevin, added: “Following what has been an extensive and incredibly competitive process I’m thrilled to welcome Lee to the board of directors.

“Our independent directors each play a vital role in bringing significant and highly-specialist expertise to the Board, helping to support our core functions and provide rigorous oversight to our work. Lee’s knowledge and insight will be a great asset to the organisation as we look to grow our network of commercial partners and strengthen our membership proposition, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Board in the new year.”

The British Cycling board of directors is comprised of an independent chair, nominated directors from Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and the English regions, three elected directors and three independent non-executive directors.

To find out more about the British Cycling Board of Directors, click here.