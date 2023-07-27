The hottest new products in the bike trade in July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Saracen launches updated Mantra LSL hardtail range

Saracen has launched three updated models in its Mantra LSL hardtail range.

All three updated models are built around the same custom butted and hydroformed 6061 aluminium frameset with geometry designed to “make progressive look old school.”

The differences in the models are all spec-based.

Mantra Trail combines Deore and SLX 12-speed components with Deore M6100 brakes, a Rock Shox RK35 140mm Silver fork and KS Race I 150mm dropper.

The Elite model takes things up a notch with a mix of SLX and XT but using Magura’s MT5 to handle braking, and Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork.

At the top of the range, the flagship Mantra Race goes full Shimano Deore XT 12-speed with four-pot XT brakes, a KS Lev Integra dropper and a Fox F36 Performance Elite fork to complete the package.

Saracen launched the Mantra LSL hardtail range in 2018 with the tagline “Longer, Slacker, Lower”, hence the LSL in the name.

Trail is available in Silver, the Elite in Black, and the Race in Green, with all three coming in sizes S, M, L and XL.

The Trail LSL retails at £1,499.99, the Elite at £1,899.99 and finally the Race which is £2,799.99.

All three models are in stock and available from both Freewheel and the Saracen Bikes website from Friday, June 9.

2. Tern updates HSD compact e-cargo bike

Urban mobility specialist Tern has unveiled the new HSD compact cargo bike.

The new HSD retains its compact size and features, but is now stronger and smarter.

Since its launch in 2019, the HSD has been marketed to sit between a traditional cargo bike and a city e-bike. It’s shorter than a regular city e-bike, yet capable of hauling a max gross vehicle weight of 180 kg.

To handle all that weight, the HSD frame is now 15% stiffer at the head tube and 39% stiffer at the bottom bracket.

The rear rack has also been upgraded, and now carries up to 80 kg, offering the space to fit an adult passenger.

All of these improvements are hoped to offer a smoother ride and better handling when carrying heavy loads.

The HSD also features Bosch’s latest Performance Line motor, which delivers up to 50% more torque in comparison to previous HSD models—for easier climbing up hills, even when fully loaded.

With Bosch’s new Smart System, the rider’s smartphone becomes the hub to control all aspects of the HSD—from electronic locking and unlocking, to tuning motor performance, to location tracking, to over-the-air firmware updates.

The eBike Flow app also makes it possible to track fitness data like calories, heart rate and watts, map cycling routes, and integrate with other apps like Strava and Komoot.

HSD S-Class models also include the Bosch ConnectModule for enhanced security features like motion sensors, a high decibel alarm, push notifications, and GPS location tracking.

The new HSD models start at €4,699/$4,299 and prices may vary according to the region.

Production has already started and bikes will begin to arrive in bike shops in Europe this summer and in North America this Autumn, with other markets following later in the year.

Tern is distributed in the UK and Ireland by One Generation Ahead.

3. Raleigh relaunches the Chopper as a limited edition, based on the 1970s MK2

British bicycle brand Raleigh has announced the relaunch of the Chopper.

With original MK2 Choppers still selling for a pretty penny at auctions today, Raleigh brand fans have been demanding a new Chopper from the Nottinghamshire-based bicycle company for decades.

After four years of research and product development, Raleigh is ready to launch the remake of the 1970s icon.

Though bringing the bike into 2023 has legally required a few minor tweaks, the new Chopper is as close to the original as possible.

Those familiar with the model will still find the one-piece saddle, mid-frame gear shifter, and sissy bar which has been slightly lowered.

Raleigh is no stranger to a heritage remake with the Super Tuff Burner and the TI-Raleigh seeing retro editions in recent years.

The Chopper went through a similar detailed process, with 3D modelling of original MK2 bikes to produce CAD designs for the new frame.

The brand says that the designers spent many hours “agonising over the details that make this new bike special”. This includes the decals, the CNC head tube, working sprung one piece saddle, one-piece handlebar and stem, as well as the UK-made working three-speed shifter unit.

The limited edition Chopper will be launched in the two original colours – Infrared and Ultraviolet, although quantity hasn’t been confirmed.

It was available to purchase online from Raleigh on Tuesday, June 20 at an RRP of £950.

A range of compatible spares will be available, with most being back compatible with the different Chopper models.

Specifications:

Frame Type: High

Frame Material: Cr-Mo Steel

Fork Type: Raleigh Chopper

Handlebars: Raleigh Chopper Steel High Rise Handlebar 580mm

Stem: Steel Stem Integrated Handlebars

Brake Type: Caliper

Gears: 3

Rear Shifter: Raleigh 3 Speed Gear Shifter

Gear Type: Hub Gear

Size: 37cm

Colours: Infra Red / Ultra Violet

Bike Weight: 18,4kg

RRP – £950



4. Cube’s new Flying Circus 240 now available at Oneway Bike

Oneway Bike, the exclusive distributor for Cube in the UK and Ireland, has announced the arrival of the Flying Circus 240.

Designed specifically for young riders with a passion for catching air, the dirt bike is now in stock and ready to ship.

Understanding the unique demands of young riders, Cube drew upon its experience in building full-size jump bikes to create the Flying Circus 240.

This bike maintains the same level of stiffness, strength, and balance as its larger counterpart, ensuring it can handle all the rough and tumble that young riders can throw at it.

The Flying Circus 240 has been engineered as a proportioned jump bike – tough, agile, and has a geometry specifically designed to enhance aerial performance.

This bike comes equipped with an RST Snyper air fork and Cube wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Billy Bonkers tyres.

It relies on Clarks disc brakes for stopping power, with a single-speed setup ensuring that young riders can focus on the trails or pump track.

Specification:

Frame: Aluminium Lite, AMF, Tapered Headtube, BSA BB, Dirt Jump Optimised, Pumptrack Optimised, Adjustable Dropouts

Size: 24″

Suspension fork: RST Snyper 24″, 100mm

Braking system: Clarks Clout 1, Hydr. Disc Brake (160/160)

Front hub: CUBE Alloy Light, QR, 6-Bolt

Rear hub: CUBE Mi-7R, Singlespeed, Bolt-Axle, 6-Bolt

Weight: 10.2 kg

Price: £1,099



5. Specialized launches new disc-only Allez with increased tyre clearance

Specialized has launched the latest iteration of the Allez, with the brand making significant changes to the budget bestseller.

For the first time in the product’s history, the Allez will no longer be available with a rim brake, with thru-axles replacing quick releases. This change does allow for 35mm of tyre clearance, or 32mm with mudguards, an increase from the previous 28mm.

The new Allez is made of the same E5 aluminium alloy, but Specialized has adjusted the geometry, which is now the same as the Roubaix carbon endurance bike.

The brand says that the new Allez delivers “more confidence, versatility and performance than ever before”.

The claimed weight for a painted 56cm frame is 1,375g, which Specialized describes as the “lightest in its class”. As with the previous model, there’s a full Fact carbon fork.

The new Specialized Allez will be available in two models, the Allez and Allez Sport.

The standard Allez, which retails at £1,100, comes with a Shimano Claris eight-speed groupset and Tektro mechanical disc brakes.

The Allez Sport is a £500 jump to £1,600 and is equipped with a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset and Tiagra hydraulic disc brakes.

Both models feature the same own brand Axis Sport Disc tubeless-ready wheelset and Specialized Roadsport 30c tyres.

There are a total of seven sizes available, ranging from 44cm up to 61cm, all fitted with 700c wheels.

The base Allez will be available in Lagoon blue, Smoke, Satin maroon. The Allez Sport comes in Dove grey, Tropical teal, Tarmac black.

6. Ragley unveils 2023 frames

Ragley has unveiled its line up of frames for 2023, with a more defined and clearer range and updated geometry across multiple models.

The British hardtail brand has aimed to modernise its frames with “sensible changes” that make them more progressive, but not radical, so as not alienate a loyal customer base.

Changes for MY23 include shorter seat tube lengths, slacker head tube angles, steeper seat tube angles, longer wheelbases, longer head tubes, and lower bottom brackets.

This year, Ragley has introduced a Marley 290 to sit alongside the Marley 275.

The 27.5’’ Mmmbop and Blue Pig frames share a new more aggressive enduro geometry, as do the 29’’ Big Al and Big Wig frames.

The popular TRIG remains unchanged from 2022.

The Piglet will be on hiatus for 2023 with the brand saying the model has become “very niche” due to the market dwindling, but it may return in the future in a new guise.

For this year, the brand will not be offering complete bikes, citing the supply chain hangover as the main reason. This will allow the brand and its dealers to reset their own supply and manage current bike stock levels.

Aluminium frames (Marley 275/290, Mmmbop and Big Al) are in stock at Ragley dealers with the steel frames (Big Wig/Blue Pig/Trig) expected to arrive in around mid-June.

Alloy and steel frames remain at the same price £349.99 and £549.99 respectively, and are available to independent bike shops with good dealer margin.

Ragley is distributed on these shores by Hotlines and any retailers looking to learn more about opportunities can contact them at info@hotlines-uk.com or 0131 376 1838

7. Deity launches new Cameron Zink signature handlebar

US MTB component brand Deity has just dropped its latest signature Cameron Zink handlebar, 10 years after the first.

The CZ40 is a long-awaited update to the CZ bars, featuring a unique 9.5 x 4.5 degree bend that replicates the feel of a motocross bar.

Deity is distributed by ZyroFisher in the UK. The CZ40 bars will retail for £77.99.

With 800mm width and 40mm rise, the bars also feature cut marks referencing Zink’s preferred widths for different riding disciplines.

The CZ40 has been three years in development, undergoing rigorous machine testing and a 24-month real-world testing programme, before being released to the public.

Deity bars are all tested to measure flex and strength under load, and heat-treated to increase strength on consistency of the material.

Available in three graphic colours, the Deity CZ40 Handlebar is now in stock globally in Camo, Snow Camo, and the Anthem colourway.

Deity CZ40 spec:

Designed for all disciplines from all mountain, downhill, freeride, trails, and more

Featuring our proprietary Gradient Butting Technology

Features a bead blast finish and bold graphics throughout

800mm width

40mm rise

9.5 degree bend x 4.5 degree upsweep

31.8mm clamping diameter

Cut marks to match Zink’s preferred widths for Slopestyle, Dirt Jumping, Downhill, and Trail.

Weight: 365 grams



8. Brand: Ortlieb

Product: Vario PS 20L (NEW)

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Description: Backpack or pannier? With the versatile and innovative Vario PS 20L, you no longer have to ask this question. Featuring the QL 2.1 attachment system on one side and padded ergonomic shoulder straps and a chest strap on the other, the reversible front pocket transforms the pack between functions. Everything else can be accessed via the practical roll closure, including your laptop for which a padded compartment is provided. This waterproof hybrid bag is PVC-free and sustainably manufactured in Germany.

RRP: £178.00

9. Brand: Goodyear

Product: Eagle tubeless-ready

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres & Upgrade

Description: Offering the benefits of tubeless in a more economical package, the Eagle is equipped with our new single ply TLR design, durable 60TPI casing and new R:Shield breaker belt. Option of all-new Transparent wall, or classic Black, the Eagle offers race-level performance for everyday use, making it the perfect choice for the athlete who wants to achieve a PB en-route to the coffee pit-stop. Sizes 700×25/28/30/32. In stock now.

RRP: £49.95

10. Brand: Goodyear

Product: Vector Sport tubeless-ready

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres & Upgrade

Description: To finish first, first you have to finish! For reliability above all else, the Vector Sport offers superior cut and abrasion resistance.. The unique tread pattern of the Vector Sport has been designed to offer edge-to-edge grip and control, even on wet or slippery surfaces. There’s no such thing as the wrong conditions, just the wrong equipment! Sizes 700×25/28/30/32. In stock now.

RRP: £54.95

11. Brand: DMR Bikes

Product: Stage 2 saddle

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: DMR used their proven saddle shape from the much-loved Oi Oi saddle, added a smooth micro-fibre cover, lightweight cromoly rails, a comfy padded base, and a no-fuss design that works everywhere. And you won’t believe the low price either – the RRP of the all-new DMR Stage 2 saddle is just £40.

SUPERLIGHT FOAM and lightweight CroMo rails.

DYNAMIC PROFILING is comfortable for long days in and out of the seat.

LOW PROFILE shape allows easy weight shifting.

BLUNT NOSE maximizes usable climbing space.

REINFORCED side panels for when it all goes wrong.

FLEXIBLE spined base.

RRP: £40

Brand: Namedsport

Product: Race Fuel

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: Race Fuel is a pro-level, hypertonic energy drink based on a TRIPLE carbohydrate mix of Cyclodextrins Cluster Dextrin, Maltodextrin D.E. 19 and Fructose in a 1:08 ratio.

Race Fuel’s 1:08 ratio has been scientifically developed to provide optimal oxidation of carbohydrates to provide the energy needed to sustain intense performance and reduce fatigue.

During endurance exercise (2.5 hours plus) up to 80 – 120 grams of carbohydrate should be consumed per hour to maintain blood glucose levels and prevent fatigue. Race Fuel’s mix of Cyclodextrin and Maltodextrin alongside fructose helps athletes to achieve this critical level while minimising gut distress.

RRP: £20.00