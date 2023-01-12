Magura Bosch Parts & Services strengthens UK presence and introduces new sales representative

Share Facebook

Magura Bosch Parts & Services has strengthened its presence in the UK and introduced a new sales representative.

In recent years, MBPS has achieved double-digit local growth rates and the company moved into new premises in mid-October to accommodate this growth.

With approximately 440 square metres, the new location in Normanton on Soar in the greater Nottingham-Leicester area offers more than 200% more storage space than the previous site.

These new capacities will also enable MBPS to expand the product range variety and increase the stock per article. The importance of both of these advantages has increased significantly since Brexit, the company said.

The expansion is significant for the two core brands Magura and Bosch eBike Systems. Their customers will continue to benefit from fast and reliable local service and they can also fall back on an increasingly growing product range, including, for example, new products such as the smart system from Bosch eBike, the eBike ABS and the Magura MT C product family.

With a higher stock per item, MBPS UK said it will now be able to operate more independently of the headquarters in Germany and shorten average delivery times.

MBPS UK will continue to employ three staff at the new location: Chris Miller, Ethan Oram and Richard Meneely.

In addition to the new location, MBPS recruited a new sales representative for the UK north sales area. Jonathan Blount took over the management of the specialist trade in Tony Barton’s former area at the end of October.

Blount recently held the team leader position at Evans Cycles and has already managed his own bike shop during his career. His almost ten years of experience in the industry will bring extensive servicing, warranty processing, technical support and customer care know-how to his new position.

Blount and Ben Simmons will continue to work as a team under the leadership of Roland Danner, team leader of sales field service.