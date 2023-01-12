Extra UK and Cyclex announce exclusive distribution of All Mountain Style

Share Facebook

Extra UK has announced its distribution partnership in the UK of All Mountain Style, with stock arriving at the end of January.

The brand will also be distributed in Ireland via Extra’s subsidiary, Cyclex.

All Mountain Style (AMS) hails from Barcelona, with a range of products driven by high-quality design and innovation. There are over 40 different designs, including licences from RedBull Rampage and more. Clear versions are also available.

They are available in a few simple and easy-to-apply formats to protect both mountain and gravel frames and forks.

Extra UK’s head of brands Mark Greshon said: “AMS is a great addition to our portfolio and complements our existing brands really well. Xavi and the AMS team have been a pleasure to deal with and everyone at Extra UK is looking forward to working with them and growing the brand in the UK.

“We’ll have the full range of AMS products on display at COREbike along with some enticing stock-in offers and other incentives.”

At next month’s COREbike, dealers and the media will have the opportunity to meet AMS CEO and co-founder Xavi Navarro Parejo who will be on hand to showcase the full range of AMS products.

“We are happy to announce the distributor partnership agreement we signed with Extra UK as the exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland,” said Xavi Navarro Parejo. “We feel the AMS products are a perfect match with their current portfolio and we are confident that our partnership will provide our customers with outstanding quality and exceptional customer service.

“The AMS team is ready to spray our stylish products and support local riders that love bikes as much as we do! With Extra UK we will take the AMS distribution to the next level. Let’s ride in AMS Style!”