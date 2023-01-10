Santini parts with distributor ZyroFisher, will operate own distribution in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Santini Cycling is to operate UK distribution through its own company UK Santini Ltd., supplying all the Santini collections directly to selected UK retailers.

With the new year, Santini will part with distributor ZyroFisher after more than 20 years of partnership.

Monica Santini, CEO of Santini Cycling, said: “We are extremely grateful of the work and dedication that ZyroFisher and all its people have put into distributing Santini in the UK. We have worked well together for a long time.

“We have now mutually agreed to run the distribution in the UK through the company we established four years ago. Santini UK was created to serve the UK market with the extensive Santini custom program.

“We feel that we are now ready to enlarge its scope with the distribution of all the Santini collections: the road and gravel lines, but also the Tour de France, the UCI World Champion collections and all the other Santini products.”

Daniela Bresciani, Santini sales director, added: “This is a new challenge for Santini Cycling, but we feel that this change will help us to service the UK market in a better way.

“The Italian-made production in our new factory and headquarters in Bergamo will be key in supporting the retailers through fast and flexible deliveries and the Santini marketing team will focus on delivering for the UK market.”

Read more: Time Pedals to be exclusive pedal supplier for Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s WorldTour teams

Jonathan Sangan, director of UK Santini Ltd, said: “The team at UK Santini Ltd. will now start to contact and visit selected dealers and will start by offering presales of SS23 collections.

“I have been working with Santini for more than 20 years and I have an extensive knowledge of the UK market. With Santini custom now firmly established the addition of inline and replica gives dealers a one stop shop for premium cycling and triathlon apparel, all direct from Bergamo.”

For further information or to become a retail partner please contact Sangan at UK Santini Ltd., 7 Caldicott Close Shillingford OX10 7HF – by telephone at +44 7896810839 or email custom.uk@santinisms.it.