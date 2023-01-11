Enviolo introduces new Urban hub for mid-market bike segment

Share Facebook

Enviolo has introduced its new product for the mid-market bike segment, the Urban hub.

The Urban hub has been developed to meet the needs of riders that want to use the bike for shorter daily trips in urban areas, without having to compromise on bike component quality. Enviolo said the hub allows urban riders to experience its ‘carefree ride experience and premium stepless shifting technology but at a competitive price point’.

Billy van den Ende, director brand experience at Enviolo, said: “We believe that high-quality bikes should be available to everyone, only this way can we create urban communities focused on sustainable, healthy, and socially responsible lifestyles.

“After years of development we are proud to introduce a hub that serves the Urban use case with the same reliable Enviolo quality. The Urban hub is the first Enviolo hub to have four planets instead of six.

“By lowering the number of planets it gives us the opportunity to make the stepless shifting technology widely accessible for the mid-market bike segment.”

The Urban hub, with a 250% ratio range, will be added to Enviolo’s product portfolio consisting of the City, Trekking, Heavy Duty, and the recently launched Extreme. It will offer the same benefits as the other Enviolo stepless shifting products – this includes effortless shifting and being maintenance-free.

Known for its unique stepless shifting products, Enviolo said its products and services empower bike manufacturers to build bikes that change people’s lifestyles, taking fewer trips in cars and more trips on bikes. A smart range of stepless shifting hubs has been designed to serve different rider needs.

Together with OEM and retail partners, it strives for strategic collaborations aimed to grow the premium e-bike segment. Over 100 OEM brands are making Enviolo-equipped bikes and over one million consumers ride on Enviolo-equipped bikes.

The production of the Urban hub has started and will be available for shipping in Q1 of 2023.