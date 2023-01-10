Maap and 100% Hypercraft sunglasses now available in three new seasonal colours

Maap and 100%’s Hypercraft sunglasses have returned in fresh new seasonal colours.

Part of an ongoing collaboration, cycling apparel brand Maap has reteamed with the Californian-based performance eyewear specialists 100%.

Featuring 23g of UltraCarbon technology, 100% frameless Hypercrafts are ‘lighter, stronger and more dynamic’ than any performance lens on the market, said the brands. New colours for the season include Forest Green, Deep Purple and Bone.

Misha Glisovic, Maap’s creative director and CCO, said: “Our fourth collaboration with 100% brings a new lifestyle focused colour palette to their most technically advanced Hypercraft sunglasses. Not only are they the best performance shades to wear on the bike, no doubt we’re going to be wearing these out of the saddle too.”

Russ Koza from 100% added: “We are proud to be associated with Maap, their attention to detail, style, creativity and performance is next level. It fits perfectly with the 100% DNA. You can see the synergy of our partnership reflected in this inspiring collaboration.”

The limited collection of Maap x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses are available online from today, Tuesday 10th January, via maap.cc, 100percent.com and through local Maap dealers.

Features:

– Designed in California and Australia

– Interchangeable lenses (two lenses included)

– Lens 1 colour: Forest Green (Grey-Green 14 VLT), Deep Purple (Plum 23 VLT) or Bone (Bronze 15 VLT)

– Lens 2 colour: Low-Light Yellow Silver Mirror (56 VLT)

– 5.5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection

– Ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate materials

– 100% UV protection (UV400)

– Hard coated scratch-resistant lens

– Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging

– Hydrophobic and Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt

– Durable, flexible and lightweight TR90 frame

– Fluro Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard, and alternative-fit

– Black Ultra-grip rubber nose pads in standard, and alternative-fit

– Ultra-grip rubber temple tip provide secure fit

– Hard case

– Microfiber cleaning bag