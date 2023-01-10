Dark Ventures now UK distributor for Unparallel MTB shoes

Share Facebook

Dark Ventures is now the official UK distributor for the Unparallel range of mountain bike shoes.

With over 20 years of high-friction shoe design and manufacturing experience, Unparallel has had a history of producing some of the world’s best climbing and bike footwear. In 2018, Unparallel introduced its own brand of climbing and mountain biking shoes.

Based in California, Unparallel does everything in-house, from design and testing, cutting and sewing of materials, hand gluing and assembly, finishing and quality control, to the final packaging of each pair of shoes.

Using only premium materials and industry-leading high-friction rubber compounds, Unparallel creates climbing and bike shoes that are designed and engineered for improved performance.

A statement said: “UP mountain biking shoes are built for strength, grip, comfort, style and function. Equipped with a high-friction, sticky UP rubber outsole, all UP mountain biking shoes can endure anything the bike trail will throw at you.

“Our mountain biking shoes are designed by experienced MTB riders guaranteeing you an unparalleled biking experience.”

Mo Overfield, who previously ran the 5.10 brand in the UK, and has nearly 20 years of specialist MTB retail knowledge, will spearhead the campaign. He is ‘super excited’ to develop the Unparallel brand and is looking forward to meeting customers in store, at demos, or just riding on the trails.

The statement continued: “Dark Ventures have been instrumental in developing Unparallel from the start, primarily focusing on climbing and approach shoes. We are thrilled to have Mo join our team, and look forward to the continued growth of the brand in all markets.”

UK distributor: www.darkventures.co.uk tel: 07904291166

Dark Ventures sales: sales@darkventures.co.uk

Mo Overfield: mo@darkventures.co.uk

Unparallel: https://www.unparallelsports.com/product-category/mountain-biking/

At present, Dark Ventures is also the UK distributor for Artline, Blocz, BluePill, Unit, Chapter volumes and holds, and Unparallel climbing shoes, Rhino Skin Solutions, Tension, Brutrek and Wave Tool.