Hope launches new F22 Flat Pedal, with asymmetric shape and concave profile

Hope has launched its latest innovation in flat pedals, developing on the F20 design with the new F22.

The F22 features a dual concave profile and a new asymmetric shape that extends further than the old F20, to offer support and stability for riders.

Coming with 22 pins, with adjustable height and a unique hex shape to lock does in place, the F22 also features a redesigned axle for more strength and longevity.

Hope said: “At Hope Technology we don’t believe in making new products for the sake of it, so after ten years of the much-loved F20, we give you the F22 Flat Pedal. The culmination of years of knowledge and expertise to make a more durable and better performing flat pedal.

“Manufactured in Barnoldswick, the platform has been re-designed with a clever dual concave profile as well as a new asymmetric shape that extends further (where the F20 did not) to give better shoe support and a superior planted feel. Platform grip comes from 22 pins, with an all-new design the pins are height adjustable and feature a unique hex shape to help keep your shoe locked in place.

“We kept the same proven F20 internal layout but revised the axle design for more strength, and long-term durability.

“Like everything we manufacture the F22 is fully serviceable with three internal cartridge bearings and all the internal and external seals you’ve grown accustomed to from our pedals.”

Features

– Redesigned platform

– Five-axis machined body (in Barnoldswick, UK)

– Larger concave dome profile for stable foot support and a superior planted feel.

– Asymmetric and Tapered shape for the right balance between foot stability & clearance on tight trails and in ruts.

– Longer and adjustable pins with a unique hex shape face for extra bite

– Enhanced concavity with shorter pins used towards the centre of the platform

– Reverse loading pins so less chance of getting stuck or untightening on the trail

– Proven internals from F20 remain

– Three cartridge bearings and an IGUS bush

– Internal and external sealing prevents any ingress of dirt and debris

– Fully serviceable and re-buildable

– Revised axle design for improved strength and impact resistance

Availability and pricing

In stock at retailers from 10th January

Prices (RRP)

£145.00/ €180.00/ $183.00