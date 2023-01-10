Time Pedals to be exclusive pedal supplier for Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s WorldTour teams

Share Facebook

Time Pedals has announced a new multiyear agreement to be the exclusive pedal supplier for Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s WorldTour teams.

The agreement, part of SRAM’s partnership with Trek, marks the return of Time to the men’s WorldTour and the expansion of its pedals to now three women’s WorldTour teams.

Trek-Segafredo joins Canyon//SRAM Racing and Team SD Worx in riding Time. Time Pedals were ever-present winners in pro cycling in the 1980s through the 2000s, with legends including Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain, and Tom Boonen who relied on Time.

Benjamin Marinier, Time Pedal’s product manager, said: “Time is proud to support this first-class WorldTour team for the coming seasons. It’s a huge step for us to return to the biggest races with Trek-Segafredo.

“Time pedals are the best in many aspects, such as lightweight, aerodynamic, comfort, adjustments, or floats. We spent much time with the athletes to set up everything according to their needs.”

SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg said: “There is no better demonstration of the quality and performance of a pedal than a WorldTour team who has so many choices selecting them for their use. We are excited to see what Trek-Segafredo can accomplish on arguably the most proven pedal system in the world.”

Trek-Segafredo will ride Time XPRO pedals, engineered with a focus on the rider. Time road pedals feature ICLIC Technology for easy entry, low stack height for improved efficiency, a large pedal platform for improved power transfer, and float and Q-factor clears to reduce strain and prevent injuries.

In 2021, SRAM acquired the entire range of road and mountain pedals, cleats and all related patents of Time Sport from the Rossignol Group. In a separate transaction, Time’s bicycle business was purchased by Cardinal Cycling Group.