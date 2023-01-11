Peaty’s becomes cleaning, lubricant and sealant partner of GMBN, GMBN Tech and EMBN

Share Facebook

Peaty’s has joined Play Sports Network Channels, GMBN, GMBN Tech, and EMBN as cleaning, lubricant and sealant partner for 2023 and beyond.

Play Sport Network’s channels have amassed over 5.1 billion video views, with GMBN, GMBN Tech, and EMBN forming the world’s largest mountain bike media brand.

Covering everything from cross country to downhill and with a dedicated e-mountain bike channel, it has become a powerhouse across multiple media platforms such as Instagram, Youtube, and now Eurosport.

A statement from Peaty’s said: “As a rider-owned brand Peaty’s are excited to partner with a platform that can deliver the benefits of our killer products to the largest cycling community in the world. While Peaty’s products have been tested and trusted at the elite levels of the sport, it’s obvious that our product range has benefits for every rider.

“We’re looking forward to sharing that message with the guys at Play Sports Network and ultimately growing our rowdy community of riders further, so that more riders globally can rely on our unique premium product to unlock the potential of their ride.”

Steve Peat, co-founder and director, said: “It’s really cool to be partnering with a massive media platform that is focused on building and supporting a community of riders.

“The fact they recognise Peaty’s as a leading brand to partner with and put in front of their audience is testament to what we’ve been doing. I’m looking forward to working with the guys at GMBN, GMBN Tech and EMBN in 2023 and beyond, cheers!”

Peaty’s recently announced that it has expanded its team, following the business’ growth in recent years. Logan Argent joined back in October as its new product manager and Jake Gray has also joined Peaty’s as its head of marketing.