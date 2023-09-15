SRAM expands leadership team with new VP of quality and IT VP

SRAM has expanded its senior leadership team, including an internal promotion to lead its quality group, along with the addition of an information technology vice president.

As of July 1, Lisa Peppel has been promoted from quality engineering manager to VP of quality, replacing Otis Hayes, who has led SRAM’s efforts since 2016.

Also, Joe Chung started as SRAM’s first VP of IT in April, leading the IT team across all of SRAM’s 18 global locations.

Ken Lousberg, SRAM CEO, said: “Both of these roles are at the core of SRAM’s future growth and leadership in the industry, and we are so incredibly fortunate to have two amazing and inspiring leaders like Lisa and Joe.”

Peppel joined SRAM in 2014 as a product development quality engineer. Before that, the native Iowan spent 12 years at General Motors, serving various quality-focused roles.

She also spent two years at Navistar as a warranty group manager. Peppel studied statistics at Iowa State and earned her MBA from the University of Michigan-Flint.

SRAM’s quality team is responsible for defining the quality system that ensures high-quality products, measures any gaps between performance and customer’s expectations, and works to close those gaps.

“We consider our product quality a competitive advantage,” said Peppel. “SRAM is deeply committed to continual improvement, and we continue to see measurable improvements across all product categories.”

Following Peppel’s appointment, Otis Hayes, SRAM’s former VP of quality, said: “Lisa is the perfect candidate to inherit this role; with her ability to improve processes and systems, the importance she puts on people development, and focus on continually improving the product, SRAM’s quality team is on a trajectory to lead the industry.”

SRAM’s IT VP, Joe Chung, was previously the general manager for Industry Solutions at Amazon Web Services and spent 22 years at Accenture as their chief architect and group technology officer for IT.

An avid golfer, Chung earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and an MBA from Kellogg’s Management School of Business at Northwestern University.

SRAM’s IT team is responsible for the strategy and operations for SRAM’s systems, technology infrastructure, collaboration, and digital technologies.

Chung said: “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to help SRAM adopt digital technologies to create delightful interactions with our products and experiences.”

Both are based in Chicago at SRAM’s global headquarters.