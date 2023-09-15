Sigma Sports to sell Rapha products for first time in eight years

Sigma Sports has announced a new partnership with Rapha and will be launching a curated edit of the Rapha collection both online and in-store.

It is the first time that Rapha has been retailed by Sigma Sports since 2015, with cyclists able to order jerseys, accessories, jackets, shorts and more moving forward.

The Rapha collection includes jerseys starting at around the £70 mark, with items made for cyclists of all experience levels.

Ian Whittingham, founder of Sigma Sports, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Rapha again for the first time in eight years, in a move that is great news for our fantastic customers.

“Our data has consistently shown Rapha as one of the most searched for cycling clothing and accessories brands on our website, even though we’ve not been stocking it, so we are certain that there will be a number of customers who are very pleased by this announcement.

“Rapha shares our passion to grow cycling as a discipline, and we look forward to having their help in our mission to cater to cyclists of all levels.”

Sigma Sports and Rapha will host a one-off ride on Sunday, September 17, to celebrate their new partnership.

Riders will meet at 8:45am at Sigma Sports’ flagship store in Hampton Wick, with a 9am ride planned which will start and end at the store – hundreds of riders are expected to attend.

A little later on in the day, a “Rapha House Party” event will feature drinks and pizza for all attendees, which will be available outside the store from noon.

Sigma Sports was founded by two best friends in 1992 and soon after opened its flagship store in Hampton Wick, London.

With three physical retail locations, alongside a large online presence, Sigma is now a well-established name in the cycling community.