Elves Bikes launches Vanyar Pro Disc 2024 model

Elves Bikes has premiered its latest UCI approved bike, the Vanyar Pro Disc 2024.

A climbing bike at its core, the Vanyar Pro is described by the brand as “a confluence of lightweight and race sprinting stiffness, with aerodynamic efficiency and elegance to form a powerful all-round racing machine”.

This second generation of the Vanyar continues with the aggressive geometry of its predecessor but features a fully integrated cockpit, improved aerodynamics, and a lighter, stiffer frame-set.

A new steeper seat tube moves the rider’s weight directly above the crank, to aid power transfer, whilst also opening the hip angle to allow for lower frontal profiles to reduce wind resistance.

The hill-climbing geometry places the seat tube angle between 73.5 and 75 degrees (depending on size), with the head tube angle sitting between 72 and 73.5 degrees.

Elves have increased the structural integrity throughout the design, in line with UCI regulations, resulting in a frame that is lighter and stronger.

Crafted from Toray Japanese carbon T800 and T1000, the Vanyar Pro Disc frame is reinforced with T1000 in key areas such as the bottom bracket and head tube.

The bottom bracket has also been changed to a wider press fit BB386.

Vanyar Pro accommodates 700c tyres of up to 30mm width. Continuing Elves’ reputation for customisation, the 2024 Vanyar Pro Disc has the option of two seat post lengths, (350mm and 400mm) and two seat post offset options (12mm or 25mm).

Combined with AeroEvo handlebars, the Vanyar Pro Disc 2024’s new fully integrated design is the lightest disc brake frame set Elves has produced.

In collaboration with DSD, the brand’s design house in Hong Kong, and in-line with customer feedback, the 2024 Vanyar Pro Disc is available in seven ‘off the peg’ colourways.

There are also 10 different custom design options, that utilise more than 60 different colourways and three decal choices, creating over 100,000 bespoke paint options.

Available in sizes from 47cm to 62cm, the Vanyar Pro Disc features complementary accessories including a choice of either a BB386 -24R Shimano compatible, a BB386-29R SRAM DUB or a BB386-30R bottom bracket, a headset, three 10mm integrated handlebar spacers, two standard rear derailleur hangers, and cable routing stem adapter allowing the fitment of standard bars.

All Vanyar Pro Disc 2024 frames come with five years warranty, free delivery and retail at £858.00 / €990.00 / $1100.00 for the frame-only.

According to Elves, an unpainted 47cm frame without metal hardware tips the scales at 870g, 50cm at 890g, 53cm at 920g, 56cm at 950g 59cm at 980g, and 62cm at 1000g.