The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 15th September

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Manager and Mechanic – The Bike Smith

You would be taking on the role of managing a small 1-2 man shop, with support from the larger store. You’d perform the majority of repairs, and oversee an assistant during busy times. You’d perform all the roles, normally split up across several people in a larger store – so must be confident about performing a multitude of tasks.

The primary store is there for guidance, you’d be encouraged to bring a little of your own character / interests along to help create a welcoming feel. This role provides a lot of freedom to implement your own ideas into the store – including taking on your own preferred brands.

Duties would include: managing stock and keeping stock levels in order, handling customer enquiries, keeping track of store performance, implementing a plan for store promotion, creating content for new website / social media (when quiet). Due to the large variety of responsibilities required, it is expected that even the ideal candidate will benefit from some extra – and ongoing training in their weakest areas. This can be arranged case by case.

Sales Person – Alf Jones Cycles

We have an exciting opportunity for someone who currently works or would like to work within the cycling industry to work in our busy destination store between Chester & Wrexham. Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic sales person who places customer experience at the top of their priority list whilst maximising every sales opportunity.

You will be highly and actively passionate about cycling and have a friendly, approachable and personable nature. A thirst for knowledge and a ‘can do’ attitude is essential, as is being a team player, experience in cycle retail is desirable but not essential. Working hours will be based on 40 hours across a five-out-of-seven day week which will include working weekends.

In return we offer a fantastic positive working environment with a competitive salary and staff benefits plus the opportunity to progress your career within the bike industry.

Technician – Spokes

Spokes is one of the leading independent stores in the UK, and we deal with some of the best brands on the market. Our workshop has always been a thriving part of the business, and we are looking to add resources to this facility to increase capacity and efficiency.

We are looking for someone with the following qualities: you must be a dynamic and motivated problem solver with a positive outlook, competent mechanical experience essential, ideally with Cytec level one, two or three qualifications, ideally familiar with E-bikes (particularly Bosch and Yamaha systems) and Di2 and AXS electronic gearing.

You must be friendly, outgoing, and confident, as you will be dealing directly with customers both in person and on the phone and must work well with a team, and an organised and a tidy worker. Computer literate in particular, Outlook and Excel and if you are familiar with Citrus Lime this is a big bonus!

eCommerce Specialist Europe – Fox Factory Racing

The European Ecommerce Specialist has the unique opportunity to support the European arm of our eCommerce business. The position requires someone with a range of talents and a mind for business and entrepreneurialism. Our websites and global eCommerce are in the formative stage – It’s your job to support taking it to the next level.

Located in our Woking, UK office. In your role you will be directly responsible for the evolution and implementation of eCommerce systems to our European operations. You will be expected to manage sites, find opportunities to scale and install systems across our entire business while ensuring eCommerce sales growth and marketing opportunities are well taken care of.

The successful candidate rises to any occasion from administrative data entry to business planning and system implementation. They find solutions that can benefit the entire company and rally all necessary teams behind their goals. When something goes wrong, they take it as a challenge and seek to make things better for the next time. If you are driven to win and love an entrepreneurial environment this position is for you.

Senior Service Technician – Canyon Bicycles

At Canyon, you’re able to thrive in a dynamic workplace surrounded by people who share your passion for riding. For us, it’s essential that all employees are fully dedicated to what they do so that together, we can exceed the high standards we set ourselves, our products and our services. True innovation and a rich variety of hands on tasks where you can actively see the difference you make are just part of our day to day. That’s what’s special about working at Canyon.

To continue our development of Canyon UK further we are expanding our Service and Technical support offering to both new and existing customers. We are looking to add one highly skilled, highly motivated Senior Service Technician to play a key role in exceeding customer expectations.

This is no ordinary Service position. Providing great customer service is the most important part of our plans to grow the Canyon brand in the UK and our Technical Service team are the point of contact for Canyon service, repair and warranty consumers. Based in our Surrey Service Centre this role will primarily undertake Technical and Mechanical service along with warranty work across the whole model range of Canyon bicycles.