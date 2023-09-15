Pinarello premieres new colour palette for the Dogma F

Share Facebook

Pinarello has launched a full new colour range for its flagship road bike – the Dogma F.

The new colours are divided into three styles called Nebula, Sonic and Speedster, each of which has been designed to “complement the beauty and technical excellence of the bike”, according to the brand. The range consists of nine new colours in total.

Nebula is a state-of-the-art style from Pinarello’s Treviso painting facility, featuring a tonal two-colour fade on a matt black base.

Sonic is an evolution of the “faded” graphic which has been Pinarello’s best-selling colour scheme for the past two seasons. It is available in three different tones.

The final colour scheme, named Speedster, is the latest iteration of the classic Pinarello two-colour design and is available in three different options.

Earlier this year L Catterton has announced that it had sold its stake Pinarello to a private family office.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed, although reports had previously surfaced that mining billionaire Ivan Glasenberg was in discussions to buy an 80% share in the Italian brand.

L Catterton, an investment firm that is partially owned by LVMH, has maintained a controlling stake since purchasing the brand in 2016.

Fausto Pinarello will retain an interest in the company while keeping his role as chairman. He will continue with his involvement in the company’s production and R&D departments to help shepherd the business through its next wave of innovation and growth.

Fausto Pinarello said: “Over the past seven years with L Catterton’s partnership and capabilities, we have built on our best-in-class R&D capabilities, bolstered by collaborations with the industry’s top riders and organisations, creating a product set that remains consistently at the forefront of innovation. We have also achieved record revenues and are now poised for our next era of growth.

“I am very excited to continue the momentum that we have achieved, and this transaction will allow us to further elevate our company as the international leader in the high-end bike sector through ever-increasing investments in R&D focused on making industry-changing innovations around materials and products.”