Pinarello premieres new colour palette for the Dogma F

Daniel Blackham 15/09/2023 Highlight, Products

Pinarello has launched a full new colour range for its flagship road bike – the Dogma F.

The new colours are divided into three styles called Nebula, Sonic and Speedster, each of which has been designed to “complement the beauty and technical excellence of the bike”, according to the brand. The range consists of nine new colours in total.

Nebula is a state-of-the-art style from Pinarello’s Treviso painting facility, featuring a tonal two-colour fade on a matt black base.

Nebula

Sonic is an evolution of the “faded” graphic which has been Pinarello’s best-selling colour scheme for the past two seasons. It is available in three different tones.

Sonic

The final colour scheme, named Speedster, is the latest iteration of the classic Pinarello two-colour design and is available in three different options.

Speedster

Earlier this year L Catterton has announced that it had sold its stake Pinarello to a private family office.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed, although reports had previously surfaced that mining billionaire Ivan Glasenberg was in discussions to buy an 80% share in the Italian brand.

L Catterton, an investment firm that is partially owned by LVMH, has maintained a controlling stake since purchasing the brand in 2016.

Fausto Pinarello will retain an interest in the company while keeping his role as chairman. He will continue with his involvement in the company’s production and R&D departments to help shepherd the business through its next wave of innovation and growth.

Nebula

Fausto Pinarello said: “Over the past seven years with L Catterton’s partnership and capabilities, we have built on our best-in-class R&D capabilities, bolstered by collaborations with the industry’s top riders and organisations, creating a product set that remains consistently at the forefront of innovation. We have also achieved record revenues and are now poised for our next era of growth.

Read more: Elves Bikes launches Vanyar Pro Disc 2024 model 

“I am very excited to continue the momentum that we have achieved, and this transaction will allow us to further elevate our company as the international leader in the high-end bike sector through ever-increasing investments in R&D focused on making industry-changing innovations around materials and products.”

Tags

In other news...

The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 15th September

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still …

© Copyright 2023, BikeBiz. BizMedia