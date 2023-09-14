Evans Cycles to stock Frog Bikes in-store and online

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has introduced British bike brand Frog to its stock offering.

Best-known for manufacturing lightweight children’s bikes, the award-winning Frog models are designed to be long-lasting and feature child-specific components such as shorter cranks, scaled down handlebars and easy-to-reach brake levers.

Jerry Lawson, CEO and founder of Frog Bikes, said: “We are delighted to partner with Evans Cycles, united in our mission to get more children enjoying the benefits of riding.

“Our child-centred approach has reshaped children’s bike design and working with Evans Cycles we can take the brand, and our range, to a wider audience – ensuring children learn the joys of cycling with the comfort and safety that our bikes provide”.

The new partnership is set to enhance the Evans Cycles selection of bikes for all ages, rolling out to stores nationwide as well as being available online.

Russell Merry, managing director at Evans Cycles, said: “Getting children on bikes from an early age and enjoying family rides is incredibly important to us, but we can only serve that need if we offer parents a diverse range when buying their child a new bike.

“Frog Bikes’ reputation for quality and innovation is second to none. These bikes are not only fun and stylish but are built to provide the best possible cycling experience for young riders”.

The announcement is the latest in a string of collaborations from Evans Cycles who have recently introduced Cube, Whyte Bikes and apparel brand Rapha to their stock portfolio – as well as launching a successful drop ship programme with several thousand additional accessories and clothing lines on the Evans website.

Frog Bikes will soon be available in Evans Cycles 60+ stores and online, in sizes 14 to 26 inches (suitable for riders aged 3 to 12) and in a variety of colours.