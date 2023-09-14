Ribble introduces hand-painted Stone Collection option on gravel range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble is taking their award-winning Gravel range to “the next level” with the introduction of the Stone Collection.

The Stone Collection features an exclusive and unique series of three CustomColour hand painted finishes that can be added on the brand’s Gravel platform.

Ribble’s Stone Collection draws inspiration from rock formations found in the natural world, bedrock and landscapes associated with the exploration of gravel riding and is available in three effects; Marble White, Granite Grey and Slate Black.

Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble, said: “With this all-new paint finish, we are proudly showcasing the design, craftsmanship and true technical capabilities of our team and our newly upgraded in-house paint facility.

“Each hand painted bespoke bike is a unique work of art – no two paint finishes will ever be the same. Our CustomColour option allows our customers incredible levels of personalisation when buying their ideal and unique ride.”

The Stone Collection applied to the Carbon Gravel SL will be the bike of choice at the Gravel World Championships in Veneto for the three Elite Ribble Collective riders selected to compete for Team GB.

Maddy Nutt, currently second in the GES GC for Ribble Collective, added: “I’ve been riding my Gravel SL across the world this year at races including Unbound, Gravel Earth Series and Raiders Gravel and I’m thrilled to be representing Team GB on this lush new Stone Collection CustomColour machine at the Gravel World Championship.”

Read more: Bike thefts at train stations up 39% in 2022, according to research

The three Stone finishes are available across the Ribble Gravel range of carbon, aluminium, steel and e-bikes via the CustomColour option.

To highlight this exclusive new finish further, Ribble has created a special Gravel SL Marble Hero build with Shimano GRX Di2 1×11-Speed, Zipp 303 S wheels and LEVEL 5 Carbon Integrated flared handlebars at £4,499

More information on Ribble’s Stone Collection can be found on the brand’s website.