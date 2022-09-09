Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 9th September

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Operations and Purchasing Manager – Fairlight Cycles

This is the opportunity to play a pivotal role in role in Fairlight Cycles’ business. You will be overseeing many aspects of the planning, sourcing, scheduling, stock control, and shipping for our bicycles. You will also work closely with the directors in developing new operational systems to maximise efficiency and performance across all areas of the business. This role has a huge amount of responsibility, scope and autonomy. We’re looking for a candidate who shares our ambitions for growth and progression.

Senior Sales Expert (eBikes) – Fully Charged

Driving the eBike revolution since 2014, Fully Charged is the UK’s leading multi-channel eBike specialist retailer, offering individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to get charged and stay charged with a best-in-class experience, whether in one of our stores or online. Our growing team of passionate eBike experts offer advice, support and service on a carefully curated catalogue of premium electric bikes and electric cargo bikes from the world’s best manufacturers.

Sales Director EMEA – Super73

We are a group of creators, adventurers, builders, thinkers, innovators, dreamers, and most importantly, doers who believe that the whole of our efforts far outweigh the sum of our parts. This is not for the faint of heart. We work hard, we move fast, and we are on a mission. For us, this is not a job, this is an opportunity to merge passion and career to compete in a new emerging global industry. SUPER73 is hiring a Sales Director EMEA to work onsite at our Amsterdam EMEA HQ! The Sales Director EMEA is responsible for driving sales and managing the overall business development in EMEA.

Junior Sales Guru (eBikes) – Fully Charged

Fully Charged can be summed up in four memorable mantras; no matter what our team does, we do it thoughtfully, skillfully, playfully, and tastefully. Currently we are a dedicated 29-person team and are now looking to grow our business and remain number one in the industry during this exciting electric revolution. Expected start date: ASAP Initial Training to be provided at our HQ in London Bridge.

Cycle Hub Manager – Bikeworks CIC

The Cycle Hub Manager will oversee the Cycle Hub at AstraZeneca’s new corporate headquarters and research hub in Cambridge, U.K. The facility will become the company’s largest centre for oncology research, as well as housing scientists and being a joint research centre. The newly built onsite cycle workshop will provide top quality cycle maintenance services to staff. The Cycle Hub will soft launch in December before launching in January, when the building will have 750 people working there.