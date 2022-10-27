2Pure announces new distribution agreement with bike cleaning brand Kingud

Share Facebook

2Pure has announced a new distribution agreement with Kingud, effective immediately.

The Welsh eco-friendly bike cleaning brand has joined 2Pure’s brand list with its range of environmentally conscious products, backed by a refill and reuse ethos. The distributor will stock a full array of cleaners, degreasers, and lubes for all consumer uses.

2Pure’s cycle channel manager Tony Barton said: “Our cycle team are looking forward to growing both brands within our existing dealer network and will be looking to build new relationships moving forward, Kingud is a range of eco-friendly and biodegradable products manufactured in the UK with a great following of users and has the original bottle for life.

“The packaging is excellent and they have put a great deal of thought into each product and how it works.”

Kingud is a family run business founded in 2013 by two brothers, Joe and Matt Snape. They said: “We were considering our options for distribution when 2Pure got in touch. They are doing a great job building their current brands in the UK and we felt they were the perfect solution.

“With our roots firmly in the stunning Snowdonia National Park we are a true Made in Britain brand and we are continually inspired to maintain an environmental culture that we believe is unique to Kingud.

“As well as being an international icon for ecology and environmental conservation, the Park’s ever changing weather conditions and variety of terrains make it the ideal testing ground for our entire range of biodegradable products.

“Kingud are an official partner of the Canyon Collective Factory Race Team so you can be confident in the fact that our products are endorsed by athletes at the peak of their sport. We were also the official wash provider for the British Downhill Series for three years running.

“All our products come in recyclable/re-useable containers to minimise waste and Kingud refill stations are now available in a growing number of bike shops up and down the country.

“The refill system saves on the use of raw materials and its carbon footprint by supplying concentrated refills in containers that can be returned and reused. Our collaboration with 2Pure, continuing to introduce small changes to the many, will help promote the message of recycle, refill, and reuse wherever possible.”

The account management team will be contacting all current as well as a number of new stockists in all areas of the UK. With 2Pure looking after Kingud, Matt and the team now have the opportunity to focus on product development and expanding the product range.

If you are interested in stocking Kingud then please contact 2Pure on its B2B or contact the 2Pure sales team at the details listed below:

www.2pure.co.uk

trade@2pure.co.uk

0131 449 4147