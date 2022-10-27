Tech startup Body Rocket seeking US investment following £430,000 UK and EU raise

Share Facebook

Tech startup Body Rocket is seeking US investment following a successful £430,000 UK and EU raise.

Body Rocket is creating the ‘world’s first’ device to provide real-time aerodynamic drag force measurement for cyclists and triathletes, with the accuracy of a wind tunnel. The patented technology (UK only and USA applied-for) provides the rider with real-time drag measurement collected by sensors on the seat post, handlebars and pedals, which is then beamed wirelessly to a Garmin cycle computer.

Not just limited to consumer sales, Body Rocket said there is a significant opportunity to license its technology to bike, power meter, cycling component and cycling apparel companies looking to validate and authenticate their aerodynamic claims using empirical data. Coaches, sport scientists and bike fitters will also be able to utilise the technology to optimise performance.

Identifying North America as a key market for Body Rocket, the UK-based brand has now set its sights on attracting US investors, in part by supporting athlete partners and newly crowned Ironman World Champion Gustav Iden and Olympic Champion Kristian Blummenfelt during their key US competitions.

Eric DeGolier, founder of Body Rocket, said: “Having already attracted investment in the UK and Europe, we are excited to be extending our equity opportunity to the USA.

“This comes at a crucial time for Body Rocket as we continue to work with some of the world’s best athletes, expand our testing programme and use these essential funds to complete the tooling and launch the finished product in 2023.”

Body Rocket’s patented system of sensors provides easily comprehensible wind tunnel accurate aerodynamics feedback to the rider, in real-time and in real-world conditions. This reduces reliance on wind tunnels and puts comparable technology within reach of a far greater number of athletes, and also allows for the testing of equipment, body positioning and race tactics outside in the same environment in which the athlete will compete.

Rather than a one-off visit to a wind tunnel, riders are able to use Body Rocket on a daily basis over a longer period, which provides a meaningful set of data that the athlete can learn from and make regular, incremental adjustments.

Potential investors are invited to visit www.bodyrocket.cc/contact and register their interest (capital at risk).