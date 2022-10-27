Premium Italian helmet manufacturer Kask outlines rotational impact test for cycle helmets

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Premium Italian helmet manufacturer Kask has provided further insight into its safety testing procedures which accurately measure the performance of its cycle helmets against rotational impacts.

Performed at the Newton Lab, a certified, independent testing laboratory in Milan, Italy, the Kask Rotational Impact WG11 Test draws from the research of industry experts and academics to improve the way helmets are assessed against rotational forces.

Diego Zambon, Kask general manager, said: “Since we introduced our Kask Rotational Impact WG11 Test in 2019 it has revolutionised the way we assess helmet safety. As a result, we are able to offer helmets that not only look great and enable riders to maximize their performance, they also deliver the best possible protection.

“We have learnt a vast amount from our research in this area and our findings will continue to play a pivotal role in how we integrate new materials and technologies into our full range of helmets.”

The test has been inspired by the United Nations’ ECE 22.06 motorcycle helmets standard that includes a rotational impact test. Cycle helmets tested by Kask are fitted to headforms of all sizes and then struck against a 45° anvil with a minimum impact speed of 6 m/s. The helmets are hit in different areas to ensure they protect riders against all types of risk.

The brand conducts all its tests in an independent, certified laboratory using EN960 series headforms which have a 0.3 nominal coefficient of friction.

Every helmet receives a BrIC (Brain Injury Criteria) value which is determined by their performances against both linear and rotational impacts. BrIC is an algorithm that defines the level of brain injury, the lower the BrIC value, the lower the risk of concussion.

The BrIC value should never exceed 0.68 and so far all Kask’s helmets have achieved a value never above 0.39, said the brand.

Read more: 2Pure announces new distribution agreement with bike cleaning brand Kingud

Customers should look out for the Kask Rotational Impact WG11 test passed logo when buying a Kask helmet, a mark that guarantees the product has been tested against different types of impact.

Kask is distributed in the UK by VeloBrands.