2Pure appoints Tony Barton and Dan Phillips

2Pure has announced the appointments of Tony Barton and Dan Phillips.

Tony Barton has filled the position of channel manager for cycle and Phillips will be taking over as the cycle territory account manager responsible for the central region.

Oper­at­ing out of Liv­ingston, 2Pure is a dis­trib­u­tor for brands oper­at­ing with­in the spe­cial­ist cycle, run and out­door mar­ket. The distributor said it has this year strengthened its commitment to customers by further investing in its field sales teams, as well as developing roles behind the scenes, in order to provide industry-leading service and support for its broad customer base across the cycle, run and outdoor channels.

Barton returns to 2Pure having previously worked within the cycle team. Barton brings a wealth of experience to the position, having over 30 years in the industry across product and marketing, sales, technical training and quality control, most recently as the sales and technical manager at Magura Bosch Parts and Services.

Barton’s focus will be on delivering sales within the channel and also building brand relationships for 2Pure going forward. For key account enquiries, Barton can be contacted at tonybarton@2pure.co.uk.

Phillips has done it all within the cycle industry, including running his own independent bike shop and more recently working for Cycle Republic/Halfords. He is a passionate cyclist favouring mainly MTB and gravel riding but has also tried his hand at everything from BMX to fat bikes over the years.

2Pure said: “Dan believes ensuring a high standard of customer service is one of the key elements of any successful business relationship, so will be working closely with the dealers in his region, in order to understand their needs and ensure both their and 2Pure’s ongoing success.”

Phillips can be contacted on 07927 578031 and at danphillips@2pure.co.uk.