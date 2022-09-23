The hottest products in the bike trade this September

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Raleigh, Ragley, Zipp, Muc-Off, Frog Bikes, Lezyne, Continental, Pirelli, Rockstop, Peaty’s, Fasthouse, and Selle San Marco, plus an insight into what editor Alex Ballinger has been riding

This guide first appeared in September’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Editor’s Ride, by Alex Ballinger

This month I’ve been trying out the entry-level Forme Monsal 2.0, a capable aluminium-frame gravel bike from the Derbyshire-based bike brand (owned by Moore Large). At £1,099.99 retail, this great-looking machine really hits the core of gravel cycling for many consumers, simplicity and practicality. With a 1x chainring, plenty of mounting points, a more relaxed geometry than a road or cyclocross bike, and a solid choice of tyres in the WTB Riddler, the Forme Monsal is a great example of a reliable gravel machine without an absurd price tag. This was my chosen machine for Grinduro 2022, making it through without a puncture in sight, and with only one dropped chain to complain of.

Spec:

Sizes: 50cm, 53cm, 56cm

Frameset: Alloy 6061, internal cables and headset, full carbon fork with tapered steerer

Drivetrain: Microshift Advent 10-speed

Chainset: Samox 40t

Casette: Microshift, CS H103, 10-speed, 11-45T

Chain: KMC 10-speed

Bottom bracket: Samox GXP, BSA, threaded, 68mm

Brakes: Tekto C550, Cable Operated, 160mm Rotors

Wheelset: Ally rims, 32H, six-bolt sealed bearing through axle hubs

Tyres: WTB Riddler, 700x45c

Approx weight: 10.8kg

RRP: £1,099.99

Raleigh Trace

Raleigh has announced the launch of its lightest e-bike model to date, the Trace. The bike is made for the fast-paced urban lifestyle, with modern technology and a sleek look. The new Trace has a well-hidden 250-watt-hour built-in battery, which not only functions as an extra security feature but also allows users to arrive at their destination with no sweat. Riders can keep pedalling for 50 miles until they need to recharge (charging time of four hours). It weighs 16.5kg and the bike comes fully equipped with lights and panniers.

RRP: £2,199

Ragley complete bikes

Distributor Hotlines has announced a new range of complete bikes from Ragley. Built on the new colourways that were introduced earlier this year, all the most popular models are back with the addition of a brand new Mmmbop model:

Marley

Using 6061 alloy tubing, the Marley balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for the longest of days in the saddle, said Ragley. Geometry is based firmly around fun with a 65.5-degree head angle. Elsewhere on the frame: ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end.

RRP: Marley 2.0 – Red – £1,399.99 – First Delivery: September

Piglet

The Piglet is shorter travel than the Blue Pig and shares its geometry with the more trail-friendly Marley. The triple-butted 4130 Chromoly tubes supply the compliance for all-day comfort, and the frame features all the modern standards, including ISCG 05 chain guide tabs and boost 148×12 axle spacing.

RRP: Piglet – Orange – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: October

Mmmbop

A 63.75-degree head angle inspires confidence on the steeps, paired with the rider’s choice of 150mm fork for bucketloads of composure, and the taught frame keeps things tracking ‘no matter what’.

RRP: Mmmbop 1.0 – Parma Violet – £1,999.99 – First Delivery: October

Mmmbop 2.0 – Silver £1,599.99 – First Delivery: October

Blue Pig

Custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly tubing, ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. But it’s the geometry that defines it, with the 63.75-degree head angle.

RRP: BluePig – Blueish Grey – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: October

BluePig Race – Deep Sea Diver – £2,499.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Al

The Big Al is the 29” counterpart to the Marley, designed as a fun all-rounder with the same performance and value that made its smaller-wheeled sibling a multiple test winner, said Ragley. Sharing the custom-butted 6061 alloy tubing, the Big Al balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for the longest days in the saddle. ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end.

RRP: Big AL 1.0 – Raspberry/Black – £1,599.99 – First Delivery: September

Big AL 2.0 – Graphite/Mango – £1,399.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Wig

The Big Wig 29er is a commanding bike, the big-wheeled counterpart to the Blue Pig. The 29” wheels give it all-out speed, with tried and tested geometry. The Big Wig frameset features ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. The steel frames are engineered from custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly tubing.

RRP: Big Wig – Moss – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Wig Race – Lollipop – £2,499.99 – First Delivery: September

Trig

The Trig frameset features a 44mm headtube, multiple bottle cage mounts and tyre clearance to run any 700 or 650 gravel tyre option (and up 2.1” wide MTB tyres on 27.5” wheels). The frame is engineered from custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly steel tubing. The carbon fork features a 12mm thru axle and the mounting points riders need to take to the backcountry.

RRP: Trig – Ultra Violet – £1,749.99 – First Delivery: September

Zipp 858 NSW and 808 wheelsets

Wheel brand Zipp has released its latest lightweight, ultra fast wheelsets. The new 858 NSW and 808 Firecrest wheels are lighter than their previous models and both come with hookless rims. According to Zipp, distributed by Zyrofisher in the UK, both wheels are hundreds of grams lighter than their predecessors.

The 858 NSW tubeless disc brake wheels feature Zipp’s Total System Efficiency technology, which uses tubeless and hookless rim profile to reduce the weight. It also features Zipp’s patented Sawtooth profile, designed for aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability. The 858 NSW features Zipp’s Carbon Internal Reinforcement, which creates a rim that is 10% lighter and just as strong as previous wheels.

RRP: £3,570

The 808 Firecrest tubeless disc wheelset is designed for triathlons, crits and road racing, with an 80mm deep rim. Also featuring the Total System Efficiency designs, the 808 Firecrest is 280 grams lighter than the previous version, according to Zipp.

RRP: £2,235

Muc-Off bike protection kits

Muc-Off has released its new bike protection series, designed to provide protection for key areas of the frame, including rear stays, cranks, and forks. Kits are available in combined and individual sets, in mountain and e-mountain bike size options. They offer a combination of strength and durability to protect frames from potential scratches, scuffs, and stone chips. Thanks to their modular design, they’re easy to apply and remove, said Muc-Off, and they fit even the most obscure bike geometries.

Each kit format is offered in six different designs, including, ‘Bolt’, ‘Camo’, ‘Day of the Shred’, and ‘Punk’ which matches offers from Muc-Off’s Technical apparel and Ride Guard ranges, as well as Clear Gloss and Clear Matt options.

RRP: Frame Protection Kits: (45-piece), covering frame, top tube, downtube, chainstays and cable rub areas: £64.99.

Chain Stay Protection Kits: (20-piece), covering chainstays and rear stays: £29.99.

Fork Protection Kits: (8-piece), covering forks: £29.99.

Crank Protection Kits: (2-piece), covering crank: £14.99.

MTB 62/MTB 69/ MTB 72

Brand: Frog Bikes

Distributor: Independent Bike Shops

The MTB 62 is a 24” wheel junior mountain bike and is the ideal multi-terrain bicycle for off-road cycling and is suitable for 8-10-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 62cm. The MTB 69 is a 26” wheel junior mountain bike and is suitable for 10-12-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 69cm. The Frog MTB 69 has been awarded the Red Dot design award for high-quality design. MTB 72 is a 26” wheel junior mountain bike and is suitable for 13-plus-year-olds with an average inside leg measurement of 72cm.

The Push the Limits MTB range is all spec’d with lockout and compression control suspension forks. Mini shredders can experience smoother downhill control with hydraulic disc brakes and ultra-lightweight frames.

RRP: MTB 62 £745.00/ MTB 69 £755.00/ MTB 72 £765.00

Matrix Bike Tagger

Brand: Lezyne

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The Matrix Bike Tagger conceals the readily available Apple AirTag (not included) to any bike with standard bottle cage mounts, helping you keep your bike more secure using Apple’s “FindMy” network. The durable Composite Matrix casing is PX7 waterproof and attaches to the bike with the TR25 security bolts and tool provided. Part of a range of Tagger products coming soon from Lezyne.

RRP: £20

Angel tyres

Brand: Continental

Distributor: Extra UK

Pirelli have taken inspiration from their world-class line of motorcycle tyres, to create the new Angel range of urban tyres. The range consists of the performance-focused GT, the commuter-inspired DT and the leisure/adventure tyre, the Angel XT. Featuring the HyperBELT carcass, offering incredible levels of puncture protection matched with PROCompound Urban rubber, the new Angel Urban series is ready to take on the city.

RRP: £34.99 – £41.99

Pirelli sealant

Brand: Pirelli

Distributor: Extra UK

Pirelli have launched a brand-new comprehensive range of tubeless sealants to cover a wide range of applications. From a high-pressure road specific formula (P ZERO) to a standard (ammonia and latex free) sealant for gravel (Cinturato) and MTB (Scorpion). Named to mirror Pirelli’s line of road, gravel and mountain bike tyres makes pairing the tyres with the correct sealant a simple task.

RRP: £9.99 – £32.99

Chainguard

Brand: Rockstop

Distributor: Extra UK

Rockstop has used its expertise in Polyurethane Rubber manufacturing to create an all-new chainstay protection system. The Chainguard is easy to fit, removable and reusable, with a weight of only 28g. Suitable for bike chainstays between 16-22mm side, and depths of 25-40mm, the system is versatile and effective at reducing noise and damage from chainslap, and is suitable for all MTB, gravel, and E-MTB bikes.

RRP: £25

Workshop Range – 750ml aerosols

Brand: Peaty’s

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Introducing Peaty’s Workshop Range. Many of Peaty’s brilliant cleaning, maintenance and tubeless products are now available in workshop-friendly packages, meaning you can stock these essentials in sizes which offer better value and less waste for you and your customers.

RRP: From £11.99

Shredder Pants

Brand: Fasthouse

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Shredder is an everyday riding pant. High-performance for long rides, yet casual enough to wear to the pub. The Shredder features elastic side adjusters, a side pocket with YKK zipper and made from durable water repellent four-way stretch material. Tested and approved by the Fasthouse Mountain Bike team.

RRP: £89.99

Allroad Supercomfort Racing Saddle

Brand: Selle San Marco

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Allroad has been designed to be a versatile saddle that can be used on a variety of terrains, such as modern gravel and long-distance riding applications. The Allroad Supercomfort combines the successful ergonomic lines of the Shortfit with more generous padding and a gel solution for the off-road world. Perfectly matched with Xslite Titanium rails and Carbon reinforced shell, This winning combination provides the ultimate comfort and protection needed for gravel use. Available now to order in Black, and the new season Ice Grey and Desert Sage colours.

RRP: £144.99