Wolf Tooth Components launches new Waveform Aluminium pedals 

US component brand Wolf Tooth have just launched the new Waveform Aluminium Pedals.

These off-road flat pedals feature a dual-concave profile with 11 pins on each side, and a tapered edge to reduce the risk of pedal strike.

Wolf Tooth’s latest pedal product comes in two sizes – large and small – and are available in four colours: black, orange, blue and ultraviolet purple.

The dual-concave design includes 12.5mm centre pedals while the perimeter is 14mm. Wolf Tooth said the pedal was designed to match the profile of the shoe.

Each size is proportionally scaled to match that shape. Size small is 105mm x 99mm at 373g per pair and size large is 112mm x 106mm at 384g per pair. The two sizes are available for riders who select pedals based on foot size and for those who prefer to have larger or smaller pedals regardless of foot size.

Wolf Tooth added: “A key feature of quality pedals is consistent, reliable performance. This means smooth, free spinning without binding or resistance. To achieve that, Waveform Aluminium Pedals have a stainless-steel axle, three bearings, and an igus bushing. They are sealed on both ends to protect the internal components from contaminants on the trail. All-mountain riding also means riding in all conditions. Expect consistent, reliable performance while riding in rain, mud, sand, dirt, and snow.”

Wolf Tooth said it also believes in the ‘Right to Repair,’ which means all individual components in the Waveform pedals are available as replacement parts, including pedal body, axle, and bearings.

An additional six grip pins are included in the package with the pedals. An owner’s manual and video guide are provided on the Waveform Aluminium Pedals webpage for customers to disassemble, service, and reassemble the pedals at home. These new pedals also have a five-year warranty that covers defects in material or workmanship from the date of purchase. Pedals can also be sent to Wolf Tooth for service.

The pedals are designed, machined, assembled and shipped from Wolf Tooth HQ in Minnesota, USA. The 6961-T6 aluminium bodies are machined using the same mills that create the Wolf Tooth chainrings and multi-tools. Each pedal is assembled by hand.

Wolf Tooth is distributed in the UK by Saddleback and the Waveform pedals retail for £235.