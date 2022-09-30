BikeBiz’s guide to the best gifts for cyclists

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest gifts for cyclists from leading brands including Weldtite, Mint, Silca, Wolf Tooth, Kona, Fox, Cinelli, DexShell, Primal Europe, Hiplok and VeloPac

This guide first appeared in the September edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Bike Care Kit

Brand: Weldtite

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Get your bike up to speed and well-maintained with this Weldtite Bike Care Kit. Using some of the most popular products from the cleaning and lubrication collection riders won’t be disappointed.

– 1 x 250ml Citrus Degreaser Spray

– 1 x Sprocket brush

– 1 x Cleaning cloth

– 1 x 100ml All-Weather Lube

– 4 x Disc Brake Wipes

RRP: £19.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/ viewdetailV2.php?target=49283& q=1

Clean and Lube Kit

Brand: Mint

Distributor: Oxford

The Mint Clean and Lube Kit will keep riders’ pride and joy in Mint condition. The perfect gift for any bike lover. Kit contains:

– Bike Wash 1L

– Bike Degreaser 500ml

– 365 Lube 150ml

– 1 x Microfibre cloth

RRP: £24.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/mint/mint_ cycle_clean_and_lube_kit/

Bourbon Ti Straws and Sicuro Ti Cages

Brand: Silca

Distributor: Saddleback

For the uncompromising cyclist who wants the very best, Silca is offering a select small batch kit of its Sicuro Ti Bottle Cages and two Titanium Straws anodized in a rich, bourbon colour, inspired by the Chris King Bourbon colourway.

RRP: £190

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ collections/silca-accessories/ products/silca-anodised-ti- straw-sicuro-ti-bottle-cage- set-matte-bourbon

Pint Cup

Brand: Wolf Tooth

Distributor: Saddleback

Precision engineering for the perfect pint. Wolf Tooth’s Pint Cup is made from 18/8 medical grade stainless steel and is durable, stackable, and dishwasher safe. The cup is made by MiiR, a Climate Neutral certified business that supports projects focused on clean drinking water.

RRP: £12

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ collections/wolf-tooth- branded-gear-and-gifts/ products/wolf-tooth-pint-cup

Pint Glass

Brand: Kona

Distributor: Kona

Keep it grooving and never miss Happy Hour with this Kona pint glass. It holds 16 glorious ounces of a rider’s favourite bevvy and even promotes nucleation with our famous Orbit logo to launch the beer tasting experience into one that is out of this world. Available in two versions: Brewed or Mule.

RRP: £6.36

Weblink: https://shop. bikesandbuddies.co.uk/search/ pint/

Magnetic Bottle Opener

Brand: Fox

Distributor: Silverfish UK

For the discerning beer drinker and the fervent shock fettler, you can always have a bottle opener on hand by sticking this slick Fox shock-shaped magnetic opener onto your fridge, toolbox or wherever your after-ride beverages are served.

RRP: £6.97

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ACCEssORiES/Cool-Stuff/FXQB025000_FOX-Magnetic-Bottle-Opener

Espresso Mugs

Brand: Cinelli

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Enjoy your post-ride coffee Italian style. This set of espresso cups from Cinelli features their iconic Winged ‘C’ logo designed by Italo Lupi in 1979. These cups are durable enough to withstand everyday use, yet refined enough to add a touch of cycling theme decoration to the kitchen. Underneath the cup you’ll find the famous Cinelli ‘C’ smile as featured on the bottom bracket of many of their bikes. Supplied as a set of two cups and two saucers these cups make an ideal gift for any coffee-loving cyclist.

RRP: £31.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/gifts/cinelli- espresso-mugs/

Ultrathin Crew Socks

Brand: DexShell

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Everyone loves feeling comfortable with dry feet. DexShell’s Ultra-Thin Crew socks make the perfect gift and are designed for cycling, running and everyday outdoors use. Their thin, flexible construction means they feel like a regular sock but the waterproof Porelle membrane has breathable performance. The bamboo mix inner further improves moisture management, and the longer length keeps lower calf muscles warm and more water out. Backed by DexShell’s lifetime guarantee.

RRP: £25

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Clothing/ DexShell/Socks/Ultra-Thin-Crew

Socks

Brand: Primal Europe

Distributor: N/A

Looking for a technical sock that will keep feet cool and dry? Look no further! Advanced air transfer fabrics help ventilate and wick away excess moisture, while the seams and stitching are designed for a comfortable fit without any slippage inside the shoe. Plus, the low cuff, 3” or 6” options make them perfect for any activity.

RRP: £11.99

Weblink: https://www. primaleurope.com/collections/ all-socks

Flipstand

Brand: Hiplok

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Flipstand compact bike rack is the most useful stocking filler for any cyclist. Featuring handlebar stabilisers and a saddle protector in a highly durable, water-repellent case with an integrated tool pouch, Flipstand provides an easy solution to keeping bikes stable when upside down to carry out general maintenance and bike cleaning. Great for on the go at race side or the trail centre as well as for those limited on space at home.

RRP: £19.99

Weblink:https://hiplok.com/ product/hiplok-flipstand

RidePac Útil

Brand: VeloPac

Distributor: Wildoo

Performance Cycling DryBag for cyclists. This waterproof, welding seam drybag can carry any make of phone and will slip in a jersey pocket or alternatively can be stuffed with a spare tube, levers, Co2 cartridge and strapped under the saddle of the bike.

RRP: £10

Weblink: https://www.velopac.cc/shop/ridepac-util-drybag/