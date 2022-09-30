BikeBiz’s guide to the best gifts for cyclists

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest gifts for cyclists from leading brands including Weldtite, Mint, Silca, Wolf Tooth, Kona, Fox, Cinelli, DexShell, Primal Europe, Hiplok and VeloPac
Bike Care Kit
Brand: Weldtite
Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd
Get your bike up to speed and well-maintained with this Weldtite Bike Care Kit. Using some of the most popular products from the cleaning and lubrication collection riders won’t be disappointed.
– 1 x 250ml Citrus Degreaser Spray
– 1 x Sprocket brush
– 1 x Cleaning cloth
– 1 x 100ml All-Weather Lube
– 4 x Disc Brake Wipes
RRP: £19.99
Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/
Clean and Lube Kit
Brand: Mint
Distributor: Oxford
The Mint Clean and Lube Kit will keep riders’ pride and joy in Mint condition. The perfect gift for any bike lover. Kit contains:
– Bike Wash 1L
– Bike Degreaser 500ml
– 365 Lube 150ml
– 1 x Microfibre cloth
RRP: £24.99
Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts.
Bourbon Ti Straws and Sicuro Ti Cages
Brand: Silca
Distributor: Saddleback
For the uncompromising cyclist who wants the very best, Silca is offering a select small batch kit of its Sicuro Ti Bottle Cages and two Titanium Straws anodized in a rich, bourbon colour, inspired by the Chris King Bourbon colourway.
RRP: £190
Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/
Pint Cup
Brand: Wolf Tooth
Distributor: Saddleback
Precision engineering for the perfect pint. Wolf Tooth’s Pint Cup is made from 18/8 medical grade stainless steel and is durable, stackable, and dishwasher safe. The cup is made by MiiR, a Climate Neutral certified business that supports projects focused on clean drinking water.
RRP: £12
Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/
Pint Glass
Brand: Kona
Distributor: Kona
Keep it grooving and never miss Happy Hour with this Kona pint glass. It holds 16 glorious ounces of a rider’s favourite bevvy and even promotes nucleation with our famous Orbit logo to launch the beer tasting experience into one that is out of this world. Available in two versions: Brewed or Mule.
RRP: £6.36
Weblink: https://shop.
Magnetic Bottle Opener
Brand: Fox
Distributor: Silverfish UK
For the discerning beer drinker and the fervent shock fettler, you can always have a bottle opener on hand by sticking this slick Fox shock-shaped magnetic opener onto your fridge, toolbox or wherever your after-ride beverages are served.
RRP: £6.97
Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ACCEssORiES/Cool-Stuff/FXQB025000_FOX-Magnetic-Bottle-Opener
Espresso Mugs
Brand: Cinelli
Distributor: Chicken CycleKit
Enjoy your post-ride coffee Italian style. This set of espresso cups from Cinelli features their iconic Winged ‘C’ logo designed by Italo Lupi in 1979. These cups are durable enough to withstand everyday use, yet refined enough to add a touch of cycling theme decoration to the kitchen. Underneath the cup you’ll find the famous Cinelli ‘C’ smile as featured on the bottom bracket of many of their bikes. Supplied as a set of two cups and two saucers these cups make an ideal gift for any coffee-loving cyclist.
RRP: £31.99
Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.
Ultrathin Crew Socks
Brand: DexShell
Distributor: Upgrade Bikes
Everyone loves feeling comfortable with dry feet. DexShell’s Ultra-Thin Crew socks make the perfect gift and are designed for cycling, running and everyday outdoors use. Their thin, flexible construction means they feel like a regular sock but the waterproof Porelle membrane has breathable performance. The bamboo mix inner further improves moisture management, and the longer length keeps lower calf muscles warm and more water out. Backed by DexShell’s lifetime guarantee.
RRP: £25
Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.
Socks
Brand: Primal Europe
Distributor: N/A
Looking for a technical sock that will keep feet cool and dry? Look no further! Advanced air transfer fabrics help ventilate and wick away excess moisture, while the seams and stitching are designed for a comfortable fit without any slippage inside the shoe. Plus, the low cuff, 3” or 6” options make them perfect for any activity.
RRP: £11.99
Weblink: https://www.
Flipstand
Brand: Hiplok
Distributor: ZyroFisher
Flipstand compact bike rack is the most useful stocking filler for any cyclist. Featuring handlebar stabilisers and a saddle protector in a highly durable, water-repellent case with an integrated tool pouch, Flipstand provides an easy solution to keeping bikes stable when upside down to carry out general maintenance and bike cleaning. Great for on the go at race side or the trail centre as well as for those limited on space at home.
RRP: £19.99
Weblink:https://hiplok.com/
RidePac Útil
Brand: VeloPac
Distributor: Wildoo
Performance Cycling DryBag for cyclists. This waterproof, welding seam drybag can carry any make of phone and will slip in a jersey pocket or alternatively can be stuffed with a spare tube, levers, Co2 cartridge and strapped under the saddle of the bike.
RRP: £10
Weblink: https://www.velopac.cc/shop/ridepac-util-drybag/