Specialized appoints David Schriber as chief marketing officer

US bike brand Specialized has appointed David Schriber as its chief marketing officer.

This week Specialized CEO Scott Maguire announced that Schriber, a former Nike executive, will be taking up the role from Monday, 3rd October.

Schriber’s experience includes founding a retail board for sports businesses, while studying computer science and English in college, followed by roles with Nike, Burton, and Mastercard.

Scott Maguire, who took over as Specialized CEO from company founder Mike Sinyard earlier this year, said: “I am confident that there is no better marketer in the world for the Specialized brand at this moment than David. He will lead us to engage and inspire millions of new and existing riders, delivering on our purpose of Pedalling the Planet Forward. His cultural awareness and digital marketing capabilities will be an incredible combination with our deep focus on innovation.”

Schriber’s experience includes working in global markets, marketing hardgoods, softgoods, and software as a service. He spent 14 years with Nike, leaving his role as vice president for global marketing in 2018 to join online learning platform MasterClass as chief marketing and revenue officer.

On his new role, Schriber shared, “I’m coming to Specialized because I deeply believe in the future of cycling generally, and Specialized specifically, to improve the lives of billions of people around the world at a time that the world needs it most. I see that Specialized, like no other brand, is tackling the challenges of humanity and our planet with cycling solutions. Coming from the unlikely intersection of the origins of mountain biking and Silicon Valley, Specialized – especially Turbo – is changing the world for the better. As Specialized moves to serve new riders with new products in new channels at greater scale, I’m drawn to join the team and do what I can to help people and the planet thrive by bike, but also to keep it real for the riders who define cycling and make us great.”

The founder and long-standing CEO of Specialized, Mike Sinyard, stepped down from his role at the company earlier this year.

After 48 years in charge, Sinyard stepped away from his CEO position, handing over the reigns to Scott Maguire, the former chief operating officer of Dyson.

Sinyard, who founded Specialized as a US distributor in 1974, will continue with the brand under a newly-created job title – founder, chairman and chief rider advocate.