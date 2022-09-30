Yamaha launches own-brand e-bikes in MTB, gravel and urban sectors

Share Facebook

Japanese motor industry giant Yamaha has expanded its e-bike offering to include three own-brand electrically assisted cycles, covering the mountain, gravel, and urban sectors.

Yamaha, already a leader in e-bike motor systems, has now branched into new e-bike sectors with the Moro 07, Wabash RT, and Crosscore RC models, which will be available through Yamaha’s two wheel dealers.

The Moro 07 will be a premium e-MTB featuring the brand’s PW-X3 drive unit, which weighs just 2.75kg, 500Wh motor capable of generating 85Nm of power, and has a narrow Q-Factor to keep the bike manoeuvrable, and weighing 23.9kg in size medium.

Moro 07 is available in three sizes and in two colours – Icon Blue and Raven/Silver.

The Yamaha Wabash RT is a sleek new gravel bike, generating 70Nm of power assistance from the PW-ST drive unit. This model will be available in three sizes in Blue Steel colourway. Yamaha’s PW-ST unit weighs 3.4kg, while the full Wabash bike has a weight of 21.4kg in size medium.

Finally the Crosscore RC is a functional urban bike, complete with the PW-ST drive unit, delivering 70Nm of power with a weight of 23.9kg in size medium.

All three bikes will be available in select European markets at the end of 2022, but Yamaha has not yet revealed pricing. Contact your Yamaha distributor for more information.

Yamaha has also developed an omnichannel buying system for customers – a new e-commerce platform working in partnership with the new network of E-Bike Experience Centres operating within Yamaha’s existing European PTW network. The key advantage of the omnichannel system is that customers can visit a Yamaha E-bike Experience Centre to see and feel the e-bike, take a test ride and seek advice from the fully trained dealer personnel before placing their order.

Once they have chosen their new Yamaha e-bike the customer can go online to confirm their purchase and arrange home delivery or pick up at the dealer.