Altura launches new winter collection for 2022 

British clothing brand Altura has released its new collection for winter 2022, covering the urban, road, MTB, and gravel disciplines.

Amy Spencer, head of Altura, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Autumn Winter collection for 2022 with so many innovative pieces engineered to enable all riders to keep enjoying the outdoors throughout the winter months.”

Altura, based in Darlington, County Durham, has launched the new Grid lifestyle range, design for riders who want to transition from the bike to an urban setting.

The range includes an Urban Waterproof Parka and a Half Zip Softshell.

Altura, which is owned by UK distributor Zyrofisher, also aims to keep sustainability as a key focus, having spent two years developing product with fabric brand Pertex to introduce two new MTB products – the Esker Dune Jacket and Esker Dune Gilet.

Both items feature an outer fabric made from recycled polyester and recycled synthetic insulation.

Both materials have been created from used plastic bottles and plastic bags reducing waste to landfill, whilst using up to 40% less energy to produce than virgin polyester, creating the perfect piece for e-bike riding and cold wintery days on the trail.

The new Altura road products include the Endurance Blast Jacket, designed in collaboration with fabric brand Polartec. Altura has combined the advanced thermal fleece Polartec Alpha with stretch windproof panels and a lightweight softshell main body.

Key reflective detailing also protects riders from the elements as well as ensuring they are visible to other road users.

The full Winter 2022 collection can be found here. For further information on the range or to find out more about stockist deals, retailers can contact their ZyroFisher Account Manager or contact sales on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.