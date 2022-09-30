Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 30th September 

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Area Sales Manager – EBCO

UK e-bike market owners of the EBCO e-bike brand and distributor of Acclaimed German Corratec brand EBCO is looking to expand its sales force with new area sales appointments in 3 areas -South East (to include London) South West and North of England.

Our ideal candidate will have a successful track record of Field sales in the cycle industry or related leisure industries. Will be computer literate and possess a good record of sales achievement.

You must be target driven and the sort of person who thrives on a challenge and is self-motivated.

A very competitive basic salary and performance linked commission package will be awarded to the successful candidate with an OTE of £45k which will fully reflect the importance of this role within our organisation.

Sales Lead – Trek

As Sales Lead, you’ll lead the charge for your shop’s daily sales activities on everything from fulfilling e-commerce orders to merchandising. You’ll set the standard for how your shop is remembered by your customers, and you’ll set an example for other employees by creating an amazing cycling experience for everyone who walks through your doors. This position requires a contagious enthusiasm and the know-how to translate it into sales.

Bike technician and sales – Sorted Racegear & Bikes

Due to the expansion of our bike and e-bike retail side of the business we are looking for a dedicated member of staff to join our team at our new Cheshire store. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of the race inspired bike brands we offer.

You will need to be qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3 with wheel building skills, e-bike training and be experienced in working with our high-performance bike brands.

Your daily duties will be split between building bikes, bike servicing/repairs, technical customer service enquiries and bike sales. You will need to be enthusiastic and self-motivated with a confident personality to present our bike brands and services to customers.

Workshop Mechanic – Team Cycles

An exciting opportunity has become available here at Team Cycles…..

ROLE: WORKSHOP MECHANIC POSITIONS

Full Time – Monday to Friday 9am-5:30pm

Essential skills/experience

Technical and mechanical knowledge of bikes and E-Bikes

Hard working, conscientious and punctual, with the ability to work well within a team environment

Previous experience within a workshop environment

Cycling Store Colleague – Go Outdoors

As part of a rapidly growing division, cycling in GO is performing and growing every day and we are always on the lookout for new colleagues who can be a real asset to the team.

Your role will be required to help our customers make the right decision when it comes to making a purchase in-store you help to run the cycling department selling some of the industry’s best brands.

The role opens the opportunity to do further learning that will enable you to take an active role within our workshops, meaning you can get hands-on in the workshop repairing, building and completing PDI`s new bikes for customers, we have several internal and industry recognised training courses to help maximise your potential.